by Sue Ready
It’s summertime and the livin is easy
Melon cucumber salad with feta crumbles and mint honey lime vinaigrette
Cook’s Notes: A refreshing flavorful side that pairs well with seafood, a grilled meal and a glass of white wine. The inspiration for this recipes comes from Real Simple Magazine in July 2018 and serves two to four.
Salad ingredients:
4 cups cubed cantaloupe
1 English large cucumber, sliced
1/3 cup red onion, diced
Feta Mediterranean crumbles
Fine sea salt
Optional toppings: sunflower seeds, toasted pecans
Snipped pieces of fresh mint or basil
Lime honey mint vinaigrette ingredients:
2 tablespoons each good quality white balsamic and lime juice
1 teaspoon grated lime zest
1 minced garlic clove
1-2 teaspoon honey
1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 cup olive oil
Directions:
Place cucumber slices on a double-lined paper towel. Sprinkle with sea salt, roll up and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Make the dressing in a blender and pour into a covered jar with a screw top. Set aside.
In a bowl mix cantaloupe cubes with cucumbers, red onions, mint or basil.
Place fruit mixture on a serving platter or individually plate. Top the mixture with feta crumbles and nuts if using.
Drizzle vinaigrette over the top of the melon cubes garnish with mint or basil.
Strawberry shortcake kebobs
Cook’s notes: The concept is simple and can be tailored a myriad of ways. Start with a pan of baked and cooled shortcake, pound cake or angel food cake. Choose a few other kebob-worthy items, such as juicy red strawberries, blueberries, pineapples chunks, etc — the sky is the limit here. Thread the shortcake cubes and fruit onto the skewers, drizzle with vanilla melting wafers and you’re all done! Easy summer treat. The recipe makes 24.
Ingredients:
2 boxes strawberries
1 box of white cake mix
3/4 cup of Greek vanilla yogurt
2 egg whites
1-1/3 cups of water
½ teaspoon almond extract
1 package of Ghirardelli vanilla melting wafers
10 inch skewers
Directions:
Combine the cake mix, Greek yogurt, egg whites, extract and water in a bowl.
Mix until smooth and pour into a greased 9 x 13 cake pan.
Bake at 350 for 18- 20 minutes until toothpick comes out clean or according to directions on the box.
Rinse and cut stems off of strawberries.
Cut cooled shortcake into 2-inch cubes. Place in freezer for 20 minutes to make them easier to thread on skewers.
Take skewer and alternate the strawberries and shortcake cubes. (I like to do three or four of each per stick).
In a glass bowl melt vanilla melting wafers according to manufacturer’s directions stirring every 30 seconds.
Drizzle over kebobs and place kebobs in the fridge to set until serving.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
