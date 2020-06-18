by Sue Ready
Fire up the grill and enjoy homemade chicken gyros with a yummy slice of key lime bars. It’s restaurant quality enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. Lake life can’t get any better.
Chicken gyros
Cook’s notes: A great self-serve meal family and friends will enjoy adding their personal touches. Start with a boost of flavor, marinating then grilling the chicken. Top the chunks of meat with sliced red onions, halved cherry tomatoes and a prepared tzatziki sauce. Other suggested toppings include: hummus, cucumbers, hot sauce, lettuce, bell peppers, fresh parsley and feta. Pita or Naan flatbread are tasty wrap choices for the chicken gyros.
Recipe serves 4. Note that chicken thighs, boneless and skinless, are a juicier cut for this grilled meal.
Ingredients:
2 lbs. chicken thighs, boneless and skinless
Marinade
1/2 cup Greek yogurt, plain
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cloves garlic minced
1 tablespoon each ground cumin, oregano and smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon each salt and pepper or to taste
Toppings
4 pitas or Naan flatbread, warmed or toasted
1 cup prepared Tzatziki Ranch Dressing (available in produce section with refrigerated dressings e.g. OPA, only 30 calories per tablespoon)
1/2 cup red onions, thinly sliced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Directions:
To a large freezer Ziploc bag, add chicken and marinade ingredients. Squeeze to mix all the ingredients around and transfer the bag to the fridge. Marinate for 1-4 hours. Drain marinade sauce.
Grill chicken at 350 degrees, turn once during grilling time. As an alternative chicken can be cooked in a 350 oven for 35 minutes (cover with foil).
Roughly chop grilled or cooked meat and build your customized gyros.
Key lime pie bars
Cook’s notes: With summer on its way, it’s the perfect time to share these refreshing key lime pie bars. They’re everything you love about traditional key lime pie, but with some delicious twists! Cream cheese is added with just enough to thicken the bars a bit and give them a little more creaminess and tang. Instead of the traditional graham cracker crust a spiced gingersnap cookie crust is substituted, a wonderful contrast to the tangy lime filling. Optional, but highly suggested, a sprinkle of toasted coconut and pecans during the last five minutes of baking time. Oh my goodness, they are absolutely yummy and you may be tempted to eat more than one.
Recipes adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com and recipe makes about 16.
Cooking tip: Limes juice better if each whole lime is microwaved for 20 seconds.
Crust Ingredients:
3 cups finely crushed crunchy gingersnap cookies (or graham crackers)
1/2 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon or 3/4 teaspoon regular cinnamon
3 tablespoons salted butter, melted
Filling Ingredients:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
4 large egg yolks
14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk (not fat free)
1/2 cup fresh key lime juice or regular fresh limes (about 7 small ones)
2 teaspoons lime zest (about 1 lime)
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1/4 cup each toasted coconut and chopped pecans
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 8×8 glass baking pan with aluminum foil, leaving an overhang on the sides, and lightly spray foil with nonstick spray. Set aside.
Make the crust: Use a food processor and pulverize the crunchy gingersnap cookies into fine crumbs. Pour into a medium sized bowl and mix with the melted butter and cinnamon. Press crumbs firmly and evenly into the prepared baking pan. Bake the crust for 8 minutes as you make the filling.
In a large bowl using a handheld mixer, beat the cream cheese on high speed until smooth. Beat in the egg yolks, scraping down the sides as needed. Beat in the sweetened condensed milk, lime juice, almond extract and lime zest until combined. Pour into the warm crust.
Bake for 25 minutes, or until the edges of the bars begin to brown. Allow the bars to cool at room temperature in the pan on a wire rack. Note the filling is soft like a key lime pie. Once bars are cooled, place the pan in the refrigerator to chill completely, at least 2 hours.
After bars are chilled, lift them out of the pan using the aluminum foil overhang. Cut into squares. Makes 16 squares. Store squares in the refrigerator (covered) for up to 1 week.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.