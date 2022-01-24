by Sue Ready
Waiting for a January thaw? Warm up with a comforting bowl of cheesy potato soup with bacon. Pair the soup with artisan bread and a light apple,walnut, spinach quinoa salad.
Cheesy potato soup with bacon
Cook’s notes: Now I know there are a plethora of potato soup recipes around but this one is definitely a “shining star.” The surprising add-in spices give the soup a depth of flavor. Yukon Gold potatoes don’t fall apart as easily as other potatoes so good choice for this soup. Soup will be thicker on the second day so use more chicken broth to thin it out. The recipe serves 4-6 depending on the size of the bowl.
Cooking tips:
Cut your potatoes into pieces no larger than 3/4″ and try to keep them around the same size so that they cook at the same time.
To make this soup nice and creamy, I recommend pureeing about half of it either by using an immersion blender or by transferring a portion of the soup to a blender, pureeing, and then stirring the pureed soup back into the pot. If you want a completely smooth soup you can puree all of it, but I think pureeing half gives it the best taste and texture.
The ancho chili powder is, in my humble opinion, a must and gives this soup the most perfect depth of flavor. I blended it into the potato soup and also sprinkled it on top before serving. I recommend adding just a 1/4 teaspoon and then taste testing before adding more. You can substitute chili powder with a dash of red pepper flakes for the ancho chile powder.
Ingredients:
5 strips (uncooked) bacon cut into small pieces
3 tablespoons butter unsalted or salted will work
1 cup each celery and onions
3 large garlic cloves minced
1/3 cup flour
2 ½ lbs. gold potatoes peeled and diced into pieces no larger than 1 inch about 5-1/2 cups
1-32 oz. box of chicken broth, low sodium
2/3 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon ancho chili powder or 1/4 tsp. chili powder with a dash of red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese or pepper jack cheese
Directions:
Place bacon pieces in a soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat and cook until bacon is crisp and browned. Remove bacon pieces and set aside, leaving the fat in the pot.
Add butter, chopped onions and celery and cook over medium heat until onions are tender (3 minutes).
Add garlic and cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds).
Sprinkle the flour over the ingredients in the pot and stir until smooth (use whisk if needed).
Add diced potatoes to the pot along with chicken broth, heavy cream, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and all spices. Stir well.
Bring to a boil, reduce to medium and cook uncovered until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork (about 20 minutes).
Reduce heat to simmer and remove approximately half of the soup to a blender and puree until smooth (half is about 5 cups of soup, but just eyeballing the amount will be fine. Alternately you can use an immersion blender). Return the pureed soup to the pot. Add cheddar cheese and the bacon, allow soup to simmer on low for 15 minutes before serving. Top with chopped scallions or fresh chives.
Apple walnut quinoa salad with spinach (gf)
Apple walnut quinoa salad with spinach, dried cranberries, goat cheese and a simple maple mustard dressing is the perfect winter salad with its amazing flavors and textures. The salad is filling enough to be a meal in itself. Recipe serves 4.
Ingredients:
Maple mustard dressing
1/3 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
1 large garlic clove, minced
1/8 teaspoon apple pie spice
Salt and pepper to taste
Quinoa salad
3 cups fresh spinach leaves
2 cups cooked regular white or tri-color, cooled
1-1/2 cups chopped Honeycrisp apples
1/3 cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup red onions, diced
1/3 cup crumbled goat or feta cheese
½ cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
Make the dressing ahead in a blender and refrigerate until serving in a screw type jar. Taste test to balance ingredients. Reshake to use.
In a large bowl add all salad ingredients except goat cheese crumbles. Toss until salad combined. Add in cheese crumbles, drizzle with dressing and serve.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
