Cook’s notes: Ever Ready is committed to choosing recipes that feature readily available ingredients at your local store and/or in your pantry to provide satisfying meals for your family.
One pan Mexican chicken and rice
This is an easy dinner, ready in under 30 minutes! It’s made with enchilada sauce, green chiles, rice, and all the toppings (hello, avocado, sour cream, and tomato)! Recipe inspiration from the-girl-who-ate-everything.com Recipe serves 5.
Pair the meal with Caesar toast bites and fresh fruit. Recipe serves 5-6.
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into chunks or use a rotisserie chicken (3 cups)
2 TB. olive oil, divided
1/4 tsp. each cumin and oregano
1/2 tsp. chili powder
3/4 cup sweet onions, diced
1 cup diced mini sweet peppers-red, yellow, orange
3 garlic cloves, diced
1 cup uncooked long grain white, brown, basmati, yellow or Spanish rice
1 can (10 oz.) red enchilada sauce
1can (10 oz.) mild Rotel diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup fresh or frozen corn
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed or 1 can Bush’s Fiesta Black Beans (lots of extra flavor in this can)
2 cups shredded low- fat Mexican blend cheese
Optional toppings:sour cream, tomatoes, diced avocados and crushed corn chips
Directions:
In a Ziploc bag place chicken pieces with spices and coat well.
In a large skillet with deep sides heat 1 TB. oil and saute seasoned chicken, onions, garlic and peppers. Cook until chicken pieces are no longer pink.
Push chicken mixture to side. Add rest of oil and saute uncooked rice a few minutes.
Add in enchilada sauce, diced tomatoes, corn, beans and broth. Stir to combine. Bring mixture to boil then lower the heat to simmer and cover pan.
Cook chicken and rice mixture about 30 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir a few times. More water or broth can be added towards end of cooking time if rice does not seem cooked enough.
Sprinkle cheese on top and cover with lid, letting it sit for 1-2 minutes or until cheese has melted.
Serve immediately.
Hail, Caesar
Cook’s notes: Who can resist a recipe with a title like this and made with only 4 ingredients?
It stands in as an appetizer or even for a first course in your meal. Need I say more as it has all your favorite Caesar salad flavors-YUM YUM!
A time saver-baguette can be sliced ahead and the romaine chopped and bagged until recipe is ready to put together. Recipe inspiration from Food Network Magazine March 2020.
Ingredients:
1 baguette sliced on the diagonal
Bottled Creamy Caesar dressing (I used a favorite brand Ken’s Steak House)
Shaved Parmesan
Crushed Croutons
Directions:
Preheat oven 350 degrees.
Generously brush each baguette slice with Caesar dressing.
Place slices on a baking sheet and toast 12 minutes.
While baguettes bake, lightly mix chopped Romaine with some Caesar dressing.
Garnish each toasted bread slice with chopped Romaine and shaved or grated Parmesan.
Optional, sprinkle toasts with crushed croutons before serving.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
