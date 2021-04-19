“Begin each day with a little courage, a little curiosity and a little spring in your step.” — Doe Zantamata, author, artist, photographer
Spring for some yummy weekend treats.
Stovetop cottage cheese egg cheese and veggie frittata
Cook’s notes: This protein-packed meal is the ultimate clean-out-the-fridge weeknight dinner or weekend brunch recipe. I streamlined the recipe by cooking all of the frittata on the stove and skipped the usual finish, baking in the oven. Prep all ingredients ahead for easier assembly. Recipe serves 4.
Ingredients:
6 large eggs
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 handfuls of torn spinach leaves
3/4 cup sweet mini peppers, diced
1/3 cup green onions, diced
1 cup shredded cheese e.g. pepper jack, Swiss, or cheddar
Optional cooked meat 1 cup e.g. chicken sausage, diced, chicken, Italian sausage, pork sausage, or smoked salmon. Diced potatoes work well too.
Directions:
In a blender pulse once: eggs, cream, and spices. Add cottage cheese and pulse once more. Set aside.
In a 10-inch non-stick skillet heat olive oil and stir fry at a medium-low heat the peppers, onions, and garlic for 2 minutes. Add in spinach leaves and stir fry until spinach is wilted.
Add in cooked meat if using and mix well.
Pour the egg mixture into a skillet with the vegetable mixture. As the eggs begin to set, gently stir the eggs from the edges to the center (about 1 minute). Cover and continue cooking over medium-low heat until the eggs are slightly soft on top (6-8 minutes). During cooking, a few times, uncover and use a spatula to lift up around the edges for the egg mixture to cook underneath. Sprinkle cheese at end of cooking time to melt. Remove from the heat. Use spatula to lift edges toward center, invert onto a plate from pan and then reflip back on to another plate so right side is up with cheese on top.
Buttermilk blueberry lemon coffee cake
Cook’s notes: Using cake flour is the game changer to create a fluffy moist cake.
Ingredients:
For the streusel topping
6 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off
1/3 cup quick or old fashioned oats (but not instant)
1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon or 1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons butter, cold, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1/2 cup chopped almonds
For the cake
2 cups cake flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off
2 teaspoons baking powder
1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon or 1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract.
3 teaspoons packed lemon zest, from 1 large lemon
1/2 cup buttermilk
2 pints of fresh blueberries (frozen may be used but do not defrost)
Directions:
Make the streusel topping: Combine the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl. Using your fingers, mix until no lumps of brown sugar remain. Rub in the butter with your fingertips until it reaches a crumbly state. Can use a food processor for this step pulse 2-3 times. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9-inch square pan, pie, or cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together the cake flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.
In the bowl beat the butter and granulated sugar until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, and beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla extract and lemon zest. Gradually add the flour mixture, alternating with the buttermilk, beating at low speed to combine.
Toss berries with a little flour and add the berries to the batter. Gently fold in with a spatula until evenly distributed. Do not over-mix.
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and spread evenly. Sprinkle the streusel topping evenly over the batter. Bake for 25-28 minutes, until golden brown around the edges and a cake tester comes out clean. Let cool in the pan on a rack for about 20 minutes, then serve right from the pan.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
