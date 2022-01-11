by Sue Ready
Game day snacks whether it’s for the Super Bowl or any other favorite sport game. Three crowd pleaser snacks to get your party started.
Spinach artichoke pizza bites
Cook’s notes: Reimagine your favorite spinach artichoke dip into these tasty pizza bites.
The filling can be made ahead and refrigerated. The filling makes about 24 depending on size of the bread toasts used. Bread can be toasted ahead and covered at room temperature. Recipe adapted from Food Network Magazine January 2020.
Cooking Tips: I used a round biscuit cutter (2 inches) to cut shapes from English muffins. Another option is Pepperidge Farm Rye Party Breads.
To puree ingredients use a heavy duty high speed blender or a food processor as filling mixture is thick.
Ingredients:
1/2 bag thawed cut leaf spinach, Squeeze out any extra liquid (about a cup and half)
1 jar (6.5 oz.) marinated artichokes hearts, drained and chopped
4 oz. package of lite cream cheese, at room temperature
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup lite sour cream
3 minced garlic cloves
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Mozzarella cheese, grated
Dash red pepper flakes
Small bread toasts
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a baking sheet toast one side of bread and set aside.
Puree until smooth all ingredients through salt and pepper.
On the untoasted side spread filling. Top each pizza round with grated Parmesan cheese, a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese with a dash of red pepper flakes.
Bake at 425 degrees for 5 minutes. A toaster oven can be used too.
Puff pastry pigs in a blanket
Cook’s notes: A twist on your classic Pigs in a Blanket game day snack using puff pastry, roasted red pepper chicken sausage (a healthy option) sprinkled with Bagel Everything Seasoning.
Note there are other chicken sausage flavors to choose from. Recipe makes about 20 appetizers.
Ingredients:
1 box puff pastry sheets, thawed (you will need both sheets)
1 package roasted red pepper and garlic chicken sausage
1 large egg, whisked
Bagel Everything Seasoning
Honey Mustard Sauce
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with a silicone pad or parchment paper.
Make sure each sausage is wiped dry and cut into fifths.
Roll out puff pastry to a 9- 10 inch square on a lightly floured surface. Cut into 7 equal strips, then cut each strip in half.
Wrap a strip of puff pastry around each sausage bite and place seam side down on baking sheet.
Brush with beaten egg, Sprinkle with bagel seasoning. Secure each piggy with a toothpick. Bake 16-18 minutes or until golden and puffed. Serve with a honey mustard sauce.
Honey mustard sauce
Cook’s notes: Takes 5 minutes to make. Refrigerate any leftovers.
Mix the following in a bowl using a whisk.
1/4 cup honey, 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup Dijon mustard, dash cayenne pepper, 1 tablespoon white distilled vinegar
Bagel everything seasoning
Cook’s notes: Some grocery stores carry it in their spice department. Otherwise make your own and keep in a covered container or jar.
Mix 1 tablespoon each poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt.
Guacamole Scoops
Preparation tip: Don’t make too far in advance as scoop chip will get soggy. Halve tomatoes ahead.
Ingredients:
One bag of Scoop chips
1 prepared container of guacamole dip from produce or deli
1 bag shredded Mexican Four Cheeses
1 container of cherry tomatoes
Directions:
Fill each scoop chip with guacamole, sprinkle with cheese and top with a halved tomato.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
