An autumn dinner packed with healthy ingredients that captures your favorite fall flavors.
Autumn cheese tortellini with chicken apple sausage, spinach, sweet potatoes and apples
Cook’s notes: For easy assembly prep all ingredients ahead. Recipe serves 4.
Ingredients:
One package chicken apple sausage, cut in 1 inch pieces
1 (9 ounce) package refrigerated cheese tortellini e.g. Buitoni (mixed ones work also)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup sweet mini peppers; red, orange and yellow
3/4 cup diced onions
2 small sweet potatoes, peeled, sliced and quartered
1 large Honeycrisp apple, diced (about 1-1/2 cups)
2 large handfuls baby spinach leaves, torn and stems removed
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice mix
1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1/3 cup apple juice
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup chicken broth
Parmesan cheese
Optional toasted walnuts
Directions:
Cook tortellini according to package directions but more al dente, drain and rinse.
In a large skillet heat oil and saute onions and peppers for 2 minutes.
Add diced apples, sweet potatoes and maple syrup. Sprinkle over the mixture apple pie spice mix and parsley flakes. Cover and cook on a low heat for 5 minutes. Stir once.
Add apple juice, apple cider vinegar, broth and diced sausages. Cook uncovered 7 minutes. Add in tortellini and heat 2 minutes longer or until sweet potatoes are cooked.
An easy fall dessert puff pastry with salted caramel apple pie filling
Cook’s notes: Ingredients can be easily doubled if using more puff pastry shells. Recipe adapted from Taste of Home and serves 4.
Ingredients:
2 large firm apples, sliced (about 2-1/2 cups) - I used Honeycrisp
2/3 cup apple juice +2 tablespoons apple juice
1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon or 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon apple pie spice mix
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 heaping tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
4 puff pastry shells
Jar of caramel sauce
Optional creme fraiche or ice cream
Directions:
Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Bake shells at 425 degrees for 16 minutes. Watch carefully so they don’t over-brown. Cool a few minutes and gently remove the center from baked shell.
In a saucepan, combine sliced apples, apple juice and spices. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, uncovered until apples are tender. Stir in brown sugar.
Mix cornstarch with 2 tablespoons apple juice, blend until smooth. Add to apple mixture.
Bring to a boil, lower heat. cook until thickened. Stir in walnuts.
Use a slotted spoon to drain off some of the juices and spoon warm apple filling into each Puff Pastry Shell.
Drizzle each shell with a little caramel sauce, add a pinch of sea salt and top with creme fraiche or ice cream.
