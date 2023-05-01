“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.” — Lilly Pulitzer
One pan garlic shrimp with broccoli and jasmine rice
Cook’s notes: Looking for a meal ready in under 25 minutes and all made in one pot? Jasmine rice with garlic shrimp and broccoli may just be the recipe you’ve been looking for. One-pot meals are always a plus in meal planning. Shrimp should be peeled, and deveined before sautéing. Leaving tails on is a matter of personal preference. The recipe is an Ever Ready special and serves four.
Ingredients:
1 cup uncooked jasmine rice
2 tablespoons butter, divided
1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
3 large garlic cloves, minced
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
lemon zest from one large lemon
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1- 16 oz. package frozen uncooked shrimp (small 50-60 count) thawed
2 cups broccoli florets
1 cup Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
3 tablespoons dry white wine
Directions:
In a large soup pot melt one tablespoon of butter and sauté shrimp. Remove and set aside. Cover to keep warm.
In the same pot melt butter and sauté onions. Add in uncooked rice and stir fry for 2 minutes. Add in 3 cups of chicken broth and bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat. Cook rice for 13 minutes until al dente. Add in broccoli, garlic shrimp, lemon juice, parsley flakes and white wine. Stir well and cook for 5 minutes. Add in Parmesan cheese and cook for 3 minutes. Serve immediately.
Lemon buttermilk cake
Cook’s notes: One of the easiest cakes you’ll ever make with no mixer needed, just some whisk power and one bowl. The addition of buttermilk and fresh lemon juice makes for a moist, and very flavorful cake. Perfect side for your next brunch or coffee party.
The recipe was adapted from Chris Scheuer@The Café Sucre Farine
Cake ingredients:
¾ cup granulated sugar
Finely grated zest from 1 large lemon
1 large egg
1 cup buttermilk
¼ cup melted butter
¼ cup neutral flavored oil sunflower, safflower, grape seed, avocado, or canola
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1¼ cups all-purpose flour
Optional topping of toasted almonds with coconut
Ingredients for the lemon glaze:
½ cup powdered sugar
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Directions for the prep:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack in the center of the oven. Spray an 8-inch round cake pan (with sides that are at least 2 inches tall) generously with baking spray and rub to coat the inner surface well. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper. Set aside. (if your round pan does not have sides that are at least 2 inches tall, use 9-inch pans instead.)
Cake directions:
In a medium-large bowl, combine the sugar and the lemon zest. With your fingers or a silicone spatula, rub the zest into the sugar until well melded. Add the egg and whisk for 30-45 seconds until well combined and a little frothy. The yellow color should get a little lighter as you whisk.
Add the buttermilk, melted butter, oil, and vanilla, lemon juice and whisk until combined. Add baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Whisk again until smooth and lump-free.
Lastly, add the flour and whisk just until smooth. The batter will be fairly thin.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan, tap the pan gently on the counter to release any air bubbles, and smooth the top of the batter with a knife or offset spatula. Bake for 28 minutes or until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. While the cake is baking, make the glaze (directions below).
Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes then turn it out onto a cooling rack and peel off the parchment paper. Invert the cake right side up. Poke holes in the cake with a long toothpick or wooden skewer. Brush on the glaze.
Lemon glaze directions:
Combine all of the glaze ingredients in a microwave-safe measuring cup or bowl and whisk vigorously to combine. If the glaze is still lumpy, place the cup (or bowl) in the microwave and heat on high power for 20-30 seconds. Whisk again until smooth. Set aside.
