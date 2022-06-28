by Sue Ready
“Summer has a flavor like no other. Always fresh and simmered in sunshine.” — Oprah Winfrey
Stir-fry honey sesame chicken with veggies
Cook’s notes: This recipe can be stir-fried in a skillet or in a wok. I used stir fry noodles at the end of the cooking time but rice is another option. If you want more “heat,” amp up the Sriracha.
The recipe serves four and was adapted from Cuisine at Home Spring 2022
Ingredients:
3/4 lb. chicken breasts, cut into 2-inch chunks
2 cups broccoli florets
1/3 cup diced green onions
3/4 cup each diced mini red and yellow peppers, and mushrooms (white button)
Optional 3/4 cup diced carrots
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Stir fry noodles (cook according to package directions) 1/4 of a 12 oz package
Sauce Ingredients:
1/3 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons honey
1-1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon ketchup
1-1/2 teaspoons Sriracha sauce
2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided
1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
Directions:
Mix the sauce ingredients and set them aside.
In a skillet or wok heat the pan with 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil.
Saute chicken, garlic, mushrooms, and peppers on medium-low heat until the chicken is cooked.
Add sauce and cook the chicken mixture until coated and syrupy. Add broccoli and sesame seeds. Cook 4 minutes longer. If adding in cooked stir fry noodles add in at this step and cook 2 minutes longer. Otherwise serve the chicken mixture over rice.
Lemon strawberry shortcake
A simple delicious cake that bursts with fresh berries and a splash of lemon. While this isn’t a shortcake in the traditional sense, it is reminiscent of strawberry shortcake with its flavors.
Recipe serves eight and was adapted from bakeorbreak.com
Cook’s notes: The cake is best served within 24 hours of baking. Keep it lightly covered with a sheet of wax paper or foil as the bottom of the cake is moist with the addition of strawberries. A whipped cream topping dotted with more fresh strawberries takes the dessert to a whole new level.
Cooking tip:
Use a light-colored pan. Dark pans have a tendency to get hotter in the oven, over-baking the exterior of your cake before the inside is done.
Ingredients:
1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 large egg
2/3 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup sliced fresh strawberries, drained and patted dry
For the topping
1 cup sliced fresh strawberries, drained and patted dry
1 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
Optional 1 teaspoon Amaretto (liqueur)
Cake directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch round baking pan.
In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
Mix together the egg, buttermilk, butter, lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla. Slowly add to the flour mixture, mixing just until moistened. Gently fold in the strawberries.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake 19-20 minutes, or until a pick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Then, remove the cake from the pan to a wire rack to cool completely.
Topping directions:
Place the cream and confectioners’ sugar in a large bowl. Beat until soft peaks form.
Spread the whipped cream on top of the cake, adding drained strawberries and keep cake refrigerated until serving. Another option would be for each serving, add a dollop of whipped cream and a few sliced strawberries.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
