Looking for something new to bring to your next BBQ or o a summer salad roll? Try this refreshing watermelon, strawberry, and tomato salad with basil drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette. Using chocolate balsamic vinegar elevates the dish to a whole new level. Yellow heirloom tomatoes provide a nice color contrast. Recipe adapted from awholenewtwist.com and serves 4
Salad ingredients:
3 cups watermelon, cut into bite size pieces
2 cups of strawberries, halved or quartered into bite size pieces
2 -1/2 cups halved, multi-colored, cherry tomatoes
⅓ cup julienned fresh basil
Fine grain sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Optional ¼ cup crumbled blue cheese
Balsamic Vinaigrette Ingredients:
4 tablespoons good quality dark balsamic vinegar or chocolate balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
3 teaspoons pure maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon fine grain sea salt
4 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Directions:
In a large bowl, layer; watermelon, strawberries, tomatoes and basil.
If making salad in advance, cover with wax paper and refrigerate up to 4 hours. Right before serving drain any extra juices before adding in the vinaigrette.
For the balsamic vinaigrette, add all ingredients in a blender and mix. Place dressing in small covered jar, refrigerate until ready to serve. Reshake adding salt and pepper to taste if necessary. Add dressing sparingly to salad and toss gently with fruits. Any unused vinaigrette stores well in refrigerator covered. Balsamic vinaigrette pairs nicely with a mixed green salad. Top with crumbled blue cheese if using.
Corn and orzo salad with grilled shrimp
Cook’s notes: This versatile salad uses a variety of summer vegetables paired with orzo, a small Italian rice shaped pasta. The shrimp and vegetables are grilled, added to the orzo and tossed with a light lemon-dill vinaigrette.
Recipe adapted from Country Living July/August 2014 and serves 4.
Ingredients:
4 cups fresh corn kernels (about 6 ears) or frozen whole kernel corn
3 garlic cloves, minced
12 oz. package of orzo
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup chopped basil
2 large shallots minced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley or 1 tablespoon dried parsley
2 cups grilled shrimp or 2 small grilled salmon fillets, cut in chunks
1 medium zucchini cut in thick slices or yellow summer squash
1 cup each red and yellow sweet peppers
1/3 cup (1.3 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
Directions:
In a large skillet over high heat add 2 tablespoons olive oil, Saute corn 3 minutes, add in minced garlic and shallots, saute 2 minutes more.
Cook orzo according to package directions, drain and cool.
On a large piece of heavy duty foil grill shrimp, zucchini and peppers.
In a large bowl, add orzo, sauteed corn mixture, tomatoes, basil, parsley, grilled veggies and shrimp.
Toss orzo salad lightly with lemon dill vinaigrette and top with crumbled feta cheese if using.
Lemon-dill vinaigrette
Cook’s notes: Using fresh dill works the best for this recipe. If making the dressing ahead of time, add the chopped dill just before serving.
Ingredients:
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon (about 1 teaspoon)
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (from about 2 medium lemons)
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon granulated sugar
Freshly ground black pepper
6 tablespoons canola oil
Directions:
Place all ingredients except oil in a medium bowl and whisk to combine. Can use a blender for this step. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking continuously, until completely incorporated. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
