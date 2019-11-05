by Sue Ready
Give thanks with a grateful heart. — I Thessalonians 5: 18
Ever-ready special turkey, mushroom and wild rice soup
Cook’s notes: Chicken can be substituted for turkey. Add more water the second day when reheating as rice absorbs the liquid. Recipe serves four.
Ingredients:
1 cup uncooked long grain brown and wild rice or a wild rice blend
10 cups chicken broth, low sodium, divided
2 TB. butter
1 tsp. each herbes de Provence and parsley flakes
¼ cup butter
1/2 cup flour
2 cups water
1 cup each fresh mushrooms, onions, celery, carrots, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 TB. olive oil
1/3 cup half and half or cream
2-3 TB. dry white wine
3 cups shredded cooked turkey or chicken
Directions:
Bring rice, 2 TB butter and 2 cups chicken broth to a boil in a soup pot over medium heat. Cover and reduce heat to low, and simmer 20 minutes or until all the liquid is absorbed and rice is tender.
Add in 1/4 cup butter, melt and whisk in flour and cook 1 minute or until bubbly. Whisk in 8 cups broth, water, spices and cook, stirring often until slightly thickened.
In a small fry pan saute mushrooms, onions, celery, carrots and minced garlic with 1 TB. olive oil on a medium low heat. Stir often 8-10 minutes or until tender.
Add mushroom mixture to soup pot and whisk in wine, cream, turkey or chicken. Cook on low heat 15 minutes. (Do not let mixture boil)
Overnight cranberry eggnog coffee cake
Cook’s notes: A make ahead coffee cake perfect for holiday entertaining and overnight guests. It’s infused with orange zest and eggnog, studded with fresh cranberries.
Cooking tip: Buy bags of fresh cranberries while on sale. They keep up to a year in freezer. But double bag each one in a Ziploc freezer bag. Recipe adapted from browneyedbaker.com
Ingredients for the Cake:
1 cup eggnog
1 cup sour cream or 1 cup Green nonfat yogurt
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2½ cups all-purpose flour
1½ tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
1 tsp. Saigon cinnamon
1 cup granulated sugar
1 TB. grated orange zest
½ cup butter, at room temperature
2 large eggs
2 cups fresh cranberries
Ingredients for the streusel:
⅔ cup granulated sugar
3 TB. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. Saigon cinnamon
2 TB. butter, at room temperature
1 cup coarsely chopped pecans or almonds
Ingredients for the glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
4 Tb. eggnog
Cake directions:
Grease a 9 x13-inch baking pan; set aside.
In a large measuring cup or small bowl, whisk together the eggnog, sour cream or yogurt, vanilla extract and set aside.
Whisk together in another bowl the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and set aside.
In a bowl work orange zest into sugar mixture and cream with butter on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the flour mixture in three additions, alternating with the eggnog mixture, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. (The batter will be quite thick.) Using a rubber spatula, stir in the cranberries. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking pan and spread out into an even layer.
Streusel directions:
In a small bowl, mix together the sugar, flour and cinnamon. Work the butter into the mixture using your fingertips or a pastry blender until it is completely incorporated, then stir in the chopped pecans. Sprinkle the streusel evenly over batter.
Cover the pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 8 hours, up to 24 hours.
Remove dish 1/2 hour before baking bringing to room temperature. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic.
Bake for 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for at least 20 minutes.
Glaze directions:
In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and eggnog until smooth; drizzle over cake.
Allow the glaze to set for about 15 minutes, then serve warm or at room temperature. Leftover cake can be stored, covered, at room temperature for up to 4 days.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
