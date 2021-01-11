by Sue Ready
Turn the page to a new year with some healthier food choices. Chicken fried cauliflower rice will satisfy your Asian take-out cravings as a low-carb. low calorie alternative. Cauliflower rice contains fewer calories - 1 cup 25 calories compared to 1 cup white rice 206 calories.
Gluten-free lemon almond cake is proof no need to compromise on taste just because you have to follow a gluten-free diet. Every bite of this cake is moist and delicious.
Chicken fried cauliflower rice-stir fry
Cook’s notes: A dish your family will enjoy and they won’t even miss the white rice. It’s packed with flavor and lots of healthy ingredients. Chili paste gives the dish a bit of a kick. A time-saver is using 1-1/2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken.
Recipe adapted from cookingclassy.com and serves 4.
Ingredients:
1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1-1/2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
3/4 lb. boneless chicken breasts, diced into bite sized pieces
3 garlic cloves, finely minced
3/4 cup diced sweet red peppers
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
1 tablespoon chili paste
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
4 cups cauliflower rice (either prepared frozen package slightly thawed or a cauliflower head pulsed in food processor)
1-1/2 cups frozen peas and diced carrots (frozen and don’t thaw)
1/3 cup green onions, diced
3 teaspoons soy sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
3 large eggs
Directions:
Place 3 eggs in a screw type jar, cover, shake well to mix, set aside.
To skillet add half the sesame and olive oil. Sauté chicken with garlic, ginger and diced red pepper 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked on a medium low heat.
Remove chicken and place on a paper towel lined paper plate, cover.
Add cauliflower with rest of oils, soy sauce, chili paste and peas and carrots. Stir well and cook for 3 minutes or until rice is softened. Add in chicken mixture or shredded chicken.
Push rice mixtures to side, scramble eggs on a medium low heat in same skillet. Season with salt and pepper.
Stir scrambled eggs into the rice mixture, add chopped scallions, sesame seeds and cook 1 minute more. Do not overcook.
Gluten-free almond cake
Cook’s notes: I can’t say enough good things about this cake. Baked in a springform pan comes out moist with a delicious texture. Hints of lemon and almond enhance the flavor. There are options for this cake by substituting honey for the maple syrup and topping choices. I went with a simple mix of toasted coconut and almonds sprinkled over the batter. But another topping can be skipping this part and spread over cooled cake a yogurt topping with fresh berries. Recipe below.
Recipe adapted from cookieandkate.com
Cake ingredients:
2 cups firmly packed almond meal or almond flour (8 ounces)
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon fine sea salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
4 large eggs
⅔ cup maple syrup or honey
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest (from 2 medium lemons)
Topping
1 cup plain Greek yogurt or whipped cream sweetened with 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup
½ pound ripe strawberries, thinly sliced
1 cup fresh blueberries (6 ounces)
Optional topping sprinkle on batter a mixture of 1/4 cup each toasted coconut and almonds
Cake directions:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-inch springform pan and dust it with almond meal to prevent sticking.
To make the cake: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups of the almond flour, the baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Whisk to blend.
Crack the eggs into a medium bowl and beat with a whisk until the yolks and egg whites have blended together. Add the maple syrup, olive oil, and lemon zest, whisk to blend. Pour the wet ingredients into the almond flour mixture and stir just until mixed. Do not overmix.
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 29- 30 minutes or until the cake is golden brown and the center is firm to the touch.
Topping Directions:
Once the cake is out of the oven, place the cake, pan and all, on a cooling rack.
Let the cake cool for at least 30 minutes. Carefully remove the outer piece from your springform pan.
If using a yogurt topping add a large dollop to each cake slice. Place mixed berries on top. Grate with additional lemon zest.
