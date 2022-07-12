Summer’s lease hath all too short a date. — William Shakespeare
Honey garlic lettuce wraps
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal.
Cook’s notes:
I used sirloin instead of flank steak for a less chewy taste. Serving rice with wraps is an option but I substituted a slaw mixture from a package of Asian Chopped Salad Mix found in produce. The recipe make 7-8 individual lettuce wraps.
Ingredients:
3/4 lb. sirloin
Butter lettuce leaves
1 teaspoon sesame oil
3/4 cup sweet onion, diced
3/4 cup sweet mini red bell pepper, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup honey
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger or 1/2 tsp. dried ginger
Dash red pepper flakes
1/3 cup orange juice
1 heaping teaspoon cornstarch
Optional add in for crunch 1-8 oz. can water chestnuts
2 cups from a package of Asian Chopped Salad Mix (produce section)
Directions:
Place the package of steak in freezer for 20 minutes. Remove and slice meat in thin strips across the grain.
In a bowl whisk soy sauce, honey, Worcestershire, ginger, pepper flakes, orange juice and cornstarch. Set aside.
Chop peppers and onions, mince garlic.
In a fry pan heat sesame oil add in meat strips, onions, peppers and garlic. Stir fry until meat is cooked but still a little red. You don’t want to overcook meat. Remove meat, onions, peppers and garlic from pan and set aside. Wipe pan clean. Add in soy sauce, honey, Worcestershire, ginger, red pepper flakes, orange juice and cornstarch. Cook on low until thickened. Add meat mixture back in and mix well.
To serve add 2 cups slaw mix to meat mixture and place a scoopful in each lettuce leaf. Top the mixture with small tortilla strips found in the bag of Asian Chopped Salad mixture.
Tomato peach salad
Cook’s Notes: An unusual but winning combination that showcases some of the summer’s best. Add a light vinaigrette dressing to the salad just before serving. Recipe serves 2-4 and was adapted from BHG.
Ingredients:
3 peaches, skins removed and cut into chunks
2 cups Roma or cherry tomatoes, red and yellow
½ cup red onions, diced
½ cup Feta crumbles
½ cup roughly chopped pecans
Torn basil leaves
Directions:
Mix all salad ingredients together.
Vinaigrette dressing ingredients and directions:
In a screw top jar with a lid or blender add the following:
2 tablespoons good quality white, peach or cinnamon pear balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons minced shallots
1 teaspoon each Dijon mustard and honey
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix ingredients and refrigerate until serving
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
