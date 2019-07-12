by Sue Ready
“It’s not what you look at that matters but what you see.” — Henry David Thoreau
A slice of summer
Balsamic honey mustard pork chops, a barbeque meal that’s quick, delicious and company worthy. Juicy pork chops are smothered in a tasty balsamic, honey and mustard sauce with a hint of blackberries. Add a side of Tex-Mex cauliflower riced salad, slice of fruit, roasted potatoes and your summer meal is ready to go.
July is National Blueberry Month. Treat yourself to a dish of ice-cream topped with blueberries.
Balsamic honey mustard pork chops
Cook’s notes: I used a piece of foil to grill chops on as sauce is sticky. Recipe from closetcooking.com
Ingredients:
1 pound pork chops
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup blackberry jam
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon Sriracha (or to taste)
1 tablespoon soy sauce (or tamari or omit for gluten-free)
2 cloves garlic, chopped
Directions
Mix marinade and place in a zip loc bag with chops. Marinate the pork chops in the mixture for 30 minutes, turn a few times.
Place a colander over a bowl in the sink and drain marinade. Place drained marinade in a saucepan and cook on medium low until thickened. Use marinade/sauce for basting.
Place chops on a piece of foil and grill chops 10-12 minutes per side. Baste frequently.
Tex-Mex cauliflower riced salad
Cook’s notes: Looking to cut carbs? Then this is your kind of salad. It’s gluten free and 85 percent less calories that same serving size of white rice. Adding in black bean and corn salsa, and honey roasted corn or fire roasted corn makes a nutritious yet satisfying dish.
Recipe inspired by Food Network June 2019 and serves 4.
Ingredients:
2 TB. olive oil
1 bag (16 oz.) frozen riced cauliflower, thawed
1 cup frozen fire roasted corn, thawed or frozen Honey Roasted Corn, thawed
Squirt of Sriracha
3/4-1 cup from a jar of Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Optional 1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
1-2 diced avocados
1 diced tomato
Directions:
In a large frying pan heat olive oil. Add in riced cauliflower and stir fry on a medium heat until crisp and tender, about 5 minutes. Sir in roasted corn and stir fry 3 minutes more.
Remove from heat. Stir in black bean salsa, avocado and tomato. Add in Sriracha and black beans if using. Serve immediately.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack. Sue publishes monthly dog stories called The World According to Bella at http://www.wwnrockport.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.