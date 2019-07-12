Balsamic honey mustard pork chops, Tex-Mex cauliflower riced salad
Photo by Sue Ready

by Sue Ready

“It’s not what you look at that matters but what you see.” — Henry David Thoreau

A slice of summer

Balsamic honey mustard pork chops, a barbeque meal that’s quick, delicious and company worthy. Juicy pork chops are smothered in a tasty balsamic, honey and mustard sauce with a hint of blackberries. Add a side of Tex-Mex cauliflower riced salad, slice of fruit, roasted potatoes and your summer meal is ready to go.

July is National Blueberry Month. Treat yourself to a dish of ice-cream topped with blueberries.

Balsamic honey mustard pork chops

Cook’s notes: I used a piece of foil to grill chops on as sauce is sticky. Recipe from closetcooking.com 

Ingredients:

1 pound pork chops

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup blackberry jam

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Sriracha (or to taste)

1 tablespoon soy sauce (or tamari or omit for gluten-free)

2 cloves garlic, chopped

Directions

Mix marinade and place in a zip loc bag with chops. Marinate the pork chops in the mixture for 30 minutes, turn a few times.

Place a colander over a bowl in the sink and drain marinade. Place drained marinade in a saucepan and cook on medium low until thickened. Use marinade/sauce for basting.

Place chops on a piece of foil and grill chops 10-12 minutes per side. Baste frequently.

Tex-Mex cauliflower riced salad

Cook’s notes: Looking to cut carbs? Then this is your kind of salad. It’s gluten free and 85 percent less calories that same serving size of white rice. Adding in black bean and corn salsa, and honey roasted corn or fire roasted corn makes a nutritious yet satisfying dish.   

Recipe inspired by Food Network June 2019 and serves 4.

Ingredients:

2 TB. olive oil

1 bag (16 oz.) frozen riced cauliflower, thawed

1 cup frozen fire roasted corn, thawed or frozen Honey Roasted Corn, thawed

Squirt of Sriracha

3/4-1 cup from a jar of Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Optional 1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

1-2 diced avocados

1 diced tomato

 

Directions:

In a large frying pan heat olive oil. Add in riced cauliflower and stir fry on a medium heat until crisp and tender, about 5 minutes. Sir in roasted corn and stir fry 3 minutes more.

Remove from heat. Stir in black bean salsa, avocado and tomato. Add in Sriracha and black beans if using. Serve immediately.

Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking  have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.

Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com

Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack. Sue publishes monthly dog stories called The World According to Bella at http://www.wwnrockport.com/

