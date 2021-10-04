by Sue Ready
Everyone must take time to sit and watch leaves fall. — Elizabeth Lawrence
Autumn offerings with fall flavors
Cinnamon and maple roasted veggies with pecans and cranberries. A sweet and savory dish packed with vegetables, rich in fiber, gluten free and oh so good for you. It makes for a lovely presentation. Halved red grapes added in last 5 minutes of cooking time make for a delicious addition. Another option is to add in diced chicken apple sausages while roasting the veggies. Pair the veggie dish with roast chicken, turkey, pork or duck. Much of the preparation for this dish can be done ahead of the actual roasting.
Brussels sprouts can be halved with outer leaves removed. Place in a Ziploc bag and refrigerate until needed. Buy prepared butternut squash cubes.
Toast pecans at 350 for 5 minutes. Spread out on a plate until needed. Recipe serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
3 cups halved Brussels Sprouts
3 cups apple chunks
3 cups butternut squash
2 cups halved red grapes if using
1 cup red onion slices
3 tablespoons maple syrup
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons apple juice or apple cider
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions:
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large bowl add in syrup, olive oil, cider or apple juice and cinnamon. Add in cut veggies, apple chunks and red onion slices.
Mix well and spread out evenly on baking sheet.
Bake for 20 minutes. Add in grapes, cranberries and pecans. Roast 5 minutes more.
Apple walnut cake with caramel sauce
Cook’s Notes: Choose a tart apple for baking this cake. A drizzle of warm caramel sauce or whipped cream is one serious bliss when serving the cake.
Ingredients:
2 cups flour
3/4 cup brown sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons Saigon cinnamon or 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/4 teaspoon each allspice and nutmeg
Dash of ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup cold butter, cut into small pieces
2 large tart apples (about 2-1/2 cups) peeled and chopped
1 cup chopped walnuts
2 large eggs beaten
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Prepared jar of caramel sauce with sea salt
Cake directions:
Grease a 9-inch square pan with cooking spray. Preheat oven at 350 degrees.
In a large bowl mix flour, 3/4 cup brown sugar, spices, and baking soda.
With a pastry cutter cut in butter or pulse butter into the flour mixture a few times using a food processor.
Stir in beaten eggs, vanilla, and chopped apples. Mix well. The batter will dry but press into the pan (it will be thick). Use a sheet of wax paper to press the batter down to spread out evenly in the pan.
Bake for 28 minutes or until apples are cooked.
Optional:
Drizzle with warm caramel sauce.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
