Put some sizzle into your summer cooking with Asian BBQ salmon and a pasta side of orzo and fresh veggies. A DQ inspired frozen treat Buster Bars may just cool you off.
Asian BBQ salmon
Cook’s notes: A small fillet of wild salmon has 131 fewer calories and half the fat content of the same amount of farmed salmon. This recipe serves two.
Ingredients:
1 piece Alaskan Wild Salmon (check out Costco)
Asian Sauce
2 TB. each ketchup, hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar
1 TB. each soy sauce, sesame oil
2 tsp. Asian chili garlic sauce
1 tsp. grated fresh ginger or 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
Directions:
Mix all sauce ingredients together in a small pan and heat on low 1-2 minutes to thicken slightly. Transfer mixture to a small bowl to use for basting.
Heat grill to medium heat. Place salmon skin side down on foil. Baste and cook 12 minutes a side. Turn once during the cooking time.
Orzo with fresh veggies
Ingredients:
1 cup dry orzo
3 cups total of veggies (I used snap peas, English peas, and diced cherry tomatoes but asparagus would be a good alternative)
Lemon
½ tsp. each parsley flakes and Italian seasoning
Prepared white balsamic dressing with lemon or a homemade dressing
Splash white wine
Directions:
In a saucepan bring water to boil. Add in orzo reduce heat and cook for 7 minutes. Drain, and set aside in a bowl. Wipe pan clean.
Bring water to boil in same saucepan and add in snap peas. Reduce heat and boil 2 minutes. Add in frozen peas cook 30 seconds more. Drain both in colander packed with ice.
Add to the bowl with orzo, drained veggies, tomatoes, and parsley flakes. Mix in dressing, add a splash of wine and a squeeze of lemon.
Buster bars
A frozen dessert that keeps well in the freezer covered in foil-perfect for a summer evening treat. It’s salty & sweet, rich, chocolaty, frozen goodness perfect for parties, group events and deliciously good!
Cook’s notes: There are several steps to this recipe but well worth your time.
Ingredients:
1 package of regular Oreo cookies
4 TB. butter, melted
1/2 gallon French vanilla ice cream
1 can (10 oz) Spanish peanuts about 3 cups
1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
1 stick of butter, cut in fourths
3 cups powdered sugar
1 (6 oz.) package of dark chocolate chips
1 tsp. vanilla
Optional 2 TB. Kahlua
Prepared caramel ice cream topping sauce
Directions:
Let 1/2 gallon ice cream sit out to soften while making crumbs.
Use a Cuisinart to make cookie crumbs. Break cookies before placing in Cuisinart and do only one row of cookies at a time to ensure fine crumbs. Place crumbs in a large bowl and stir in 4 -5 TB. melted butter. Mix well and reserve 1/4 cup crumbs for individual servings topping.
Lightly grease a glass 13 x 9 pan. Pat crumbs firmly in pan. Place in freezer one hour to firm up.
Spread softened ice cream evenly over crumbs. Press Spanish peanuts into ice cream. Return to freezer while making chocolate sauce.
Sauce: In a saucepan add evaporated milk, chocolate chips, 1 stick butter and powdered sugar.
On medium heat stir and bring to a boil using a whisk for blending. Turn heat down to low and simmer 8 minutes stirring constantly.
Remove pan from stove pour into a large bowl. Add 1 TB vanilla and 2 TB Kahlua if using to the chocolate mixture. Cool to thicken about 45-60 minutes.
Remove pan from freezer and pour cooled chocolate sauce evenly over ice-cream/peanut/cookie mixture. Return to freezer for 1-2 hours before covering with foil.
To serve, cut each piece in a square, drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with cookie crumbs.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack. Sue publishes monthly dog stories called The World According to Bella at http://www.wwnrockport.com/
