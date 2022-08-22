A slice of summer!
Peach blueberry pie
Baking tip: Cool pie at least one hour for filling to set.
Ingredients:
Prepared pie crust mix (need a top and bottom crust) or homemade crusts
7 large ripe peaches
1-pint fresh blueberries, rinsed, drained and patted dry on a paper towel
3/4 cup white sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup quick cooking tapioca
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 tablespoon Saigon cinnamon
Dash of allspice
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon butter
2 tablespoons sugar mixed with a 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions:
Blanch peaches for 30 seconds in boiling water, then submerge immediately in an ice water bath and remove skins.
In a large bowl mix sugars, tapioca, cornstarch, cinnamon and lemon juice.
Cut peaches into chunks, add to sugar mixture with blueberries and coat both fruits.
Let peach mixture stand for 15 minutes (stir occasionally) while rolling out dough for bottom crust.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Important to know — the peach mixture will be liquidy so use a slotted spoon to drain each spoonful of peach/blueberry mixture as you place in bottom crust.
Dot the peach blueberry mixture with butter.
Place top crust over filling and flute edges.
Add foil strips around top crust which will prevent over browning.
Using a pastry brush moisten the top crust with a little milk and then sprinkle a mixture of white sugar and cinnamon over crust.
Cut 5 vents about 2-1/2 inches long in top crust.
Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes then reduce heat to 400 and bake 20-25 minutes longer.
Tomato peach cucumber basil salad
Cook’s notes: Blanch peaches for easier peeling.
Ingredients:
1 lb. tomatoes (you can use sliced, cherry, or a combo of both)
1 cucumber sliced and seeded
5 fresh basil leaves thinly sliced (more for garnish)
3 fresh peaches, skinned and sliced
Thinly sliced red onions to taste
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar. Try peach white balsamic for even more peach flavor!
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Arrange the tomatoes, cucumbers, peaches, and red onion on a serving platter. Sprinkle thinly sliced basil leaves evenly over the top.
Drizzle with olive oil and white balsamic vinegar.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish with a sprig of basil. Serve chilled.
Mangoritas
Cook’s notes: A refreshing summer drink sure to be a crowd pleaser. Makes 4 servings each 1 cup.
Ingredients:
1 can (10 oz.) frozen margarita drink mix
1 cup mango nectar (found in fruit juice aisle)
½ cup tequila
4 cups crushed ice
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a blender except ice.
Add on high speed until smooth slushy.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
