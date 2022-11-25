“I have found that among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver.” — Maya Angelou
Divine turkey divan is the perfect recipe after a big Thanksgiving feast to use up leftovers. It’s a hearty flavorful company worthy dish that pairs well with a slice of delicious moist Buttermilk Honey Cornbread.
Divine turkey divan
Cook’s notes: The wild rice and turkey are cooked ahead for easier preparation. The recipe serves 6-8 and is an Ever Ready special.
Topping ingredients:
3/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs, e.g. Panko
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3/4 cup sliced almonds, crushed
Main dish ingredients:
1 large head of broccoli cut into 2 inch florets, about 4-5 cups
3 cups cooked meat chicken or turkey, diced
2 cups cooked wild rice
1 teaspoon each olive oil and butter
1 cup sweet onions, diced
1 cup mushrooms, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup flour
1 teaspoon each dried herbes de Provence and parsely flakes
Pinch of nutmeg and sage
2 tablespoons white wine or sherry
1 cup chicken broth. low sodium
1 cup 2 percent milk
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
1-1/2 cups shredded Gruyere, white cheddar or light Swiss cheese
Directions:
Mix topping ingredients and set aside.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a 2-1/2 qt. size baking pan.
In a large bowl add chopped cooked turkey or chicken, broccoli florets, and cooked wild rice. Set aside.
Melt 1 teaspoon each butter and oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. When melted add spices and let sizzle a minute. Saute mushrooms and onions in the butter and oil mixture. Add in garlic and saute 1 more minute.
Add in 3 tablespoons butter with flour. Cook roux 2-3 minutes but avoid getting it brown.
Add in wine or sherry and cook to reduce about 1 minute.
Whisk in broth, milk, cream and mustard, season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, whisking to make sure lumps are out. Cook on low heat until thickened about 5 minutes.
Stir in grated cheese and cook until melted. Pour sauce over the broccoli, turkey, wild rice and mushrooms. Mix and pour into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle topping mixtures evenly over the turkey mixture. Bake uncovered about 35 minutes.
Buttermilk honey cornbread with a southwest twist
Cook’s notes: The perfect side for your holiday dinner. The recipe is so easy and requires no mixer! The cornbread is moist and flavorful, and pairs well with roast turkey. The addition of green chiles gives it a Southwest twist. The recipe is adapted from dammdelicious.net and serves 6-8.
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
⅓ cup sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups reduced-fat buttermilk
1 large egg
6 tablespoons butter, slightly melted
1 small can ( 4 oz.) of green chiles, drained and patted dry with a paper towel
Honey
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease an 8 x 8 pan.
In a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
In a large glass measuring cup or another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, egg, butter, and chiles. Pour mixture over dry ingredients and stir using a rubber spatula just until moist.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Immediately poke holes over the surface and drizzle honey over the holes.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
