by Sue Ready
“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers. — Anne of Green Gables
Take brunch or breakfast to a whole new level with these creamy parmesan baked eggs. You’ll love the simplicity of this egg dish which can easily be increased for more servings. There’s versatility with this recipe by adding in bacon bits, chopped ham pieces, broccoli or tomato.
Creamy Parmesan baked eggs
Recipe serves 2 and was adapted from jocooks.com
Toast, muffin, bagel or a slice of lemon almond cake are perfect accompaniments.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon melted butter
4 large eggs
4 tablespoons heavy cream
1 teaspoon parsley flakes or chives, divided
1/4 teaspoon dried mustard, divided
Salt and pepper to taste
Grated parmesan cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter two 4 inch ramekins.
If adding meat, veggie or tomato, place in the bottom. Add 2 tablespoons of cream into each ramekin. Grate some Parmesan cheese over cream.
Crack 2 eggs into each ramekin. Add 1/2 of the dry mustard and 1/2 of parsley or chives into each ramekin. Salt and pepper to taste.
Grate more parmesan cheese over top and bake for 12 minutes.
Lemon almond cake
Cook’s notes: Recipe adapted from closetcooking.com Depending on your love of lemony flavor, could adjust 1/4 cup lemon juice to 1/3 cup in cake recipe.
Ingredients:
For the lemon almond cake
1 cup butter (2 sticks) room temperature
1 cup sugar
3 large eggs
2 tablespoons lemon zest
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon each almond and vanilla
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup almond flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup each almond slices or slivers and coconut
For the lemon syrup:
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup lemon juice
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9 inch baking pan.
On a baking sheet toast coconut and almonds for 5 minutes. Watch carefully and stir a few times.
For the lemon almond cake:
Mix flours, baking powder and salt, set aside.
Cream the butter, sugar and beat in the eggs, one at a time, before mixing in the lemon juice, zest and extracts.
Fold in flour mixture into butter/egg/sugar mixture. Mix well.
Pour batter into prepared pan and sprinkle the almonds/coconut mixture on top.
Bake 26 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs.
Cool cake 20 minutes, puncture top all over with a wooden skewer or a thin knife. Pour the lemon syrup over the cake and let it soak in before serving warm.
For the lemon syrup:
Simmer the sugar and lemon juice until the sugar has dissolved.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.