Creamy parmesan eggs
Photo by Sue Ready

by Sue Ready

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers. — Anne of Green Gables

Take brunch or breakfast to a whole new level with these creamy parmesan baked eggs. You’ll love the simplicity of this egg dish which can easily be increased for more servings. There’s versatility with this recipe by adding in bacon bits, chopped ham pieces, broccoli or tomato.

Creamy Parmesan baked eggs

Recipe serves 2 and was adapted from jocooks.com

Toast, muffin, bagel or a slice of lemon almond cake are perfect accompaniments.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon melted butter

4 large eggs

4 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon parsley flakes or chives, divided

1/4 teaspoon dried mustard, divided

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter two 4 inch ramekins.

If adding meat, veggie or tomato, place in the bottom. Add 2 tablespoons of cream into each ramekin. Grate some Parmesan cheese over cream.

Crack 2 eggs into each ramekin. Add  1/2 of the dry mustard and 1/2 of parsley or chives into each ramekin. Salt and pepper to taste.

Grate more parmesan cheese over top and bake for 12 minutes.

Lemon almond cake

Cook’s notes: Recipe adapted from closetcooking.com Depending on your love of lemony flavor, could adjust 1/4 cup lemon juice to 1/3 cup in cake recipe.

Ingredients:

For the lemon almond cake

1 cup butter (2 sticks) room temperature

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon each almond and vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup almond flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup each almond slices or slivers and coconut

For the lemon syrup:

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9 inch baking pan.  

On a baking sheet toast coconut and almonds for 5 minutes. Watch carefully and stir a few times.

For the lemon almond cake:

Mix flours, baking powder and salt, set aside.

Cream the butter, sugar and beat in the eggs, one at a time, before mixing in the lemon juice, zest and extracts.

Fold in flour mixture into butter/egg/sugar mixture. Mix well.

Pour batter into prepared pan and sprinkle the almonds/coconut mixture on top.

Bake 26 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs.

Cool cake 20 minutes, puncture top all over with a wooden skewer or a thin knife. Pour  the lemon syrup over the cake and let it soak in before serving warm.

For the lemon syrup:

Simmer the sugar and lemon juice until the sugar has dissolved.

Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking  have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.

Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com

Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.

