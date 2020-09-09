Celebrating the last hurrah of summer with a meal that takes advantage of seasonal produce with juicy vine ripened tomatoes and fresh peaches.
Tomato, bacon, basil and cheese quiche
Ingredients:
1 prepared pie crust
4 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/2 cup sweet onions, diced
2 large tomatoes, diced and drained on a paper towel lined plate
1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1-1/2 cups cheese from a package of Italian cheeses
1-2 tablespoons snipped basil leaves
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
4 large eggs
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup half and half
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Optional: 1 cup torn baby spinach leaves
Directions:
Make your own pie crust or use a purchased single pie crust,
Cook bacon and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon drippings and brown onions. Place onions on a paper towel to drain juices.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place prepared pie crust in a pie pan, crimp edges.
Line pastry shell with 2 sheets of foil (blind baking) overlap the foil so edges will extend over the pie pan.
Bake for 7 minutes, remove foil and bake 3 minutes more.
Mix in a blender eggs, cream, half and half and spices.
Brush bottom crust with Dijon mustard.
Sprinkle bacon, basil, chopped tomato pieces, cheeses, onions, torn spinach leaves if using on bottom of pie crust.
Tear foil strips and place around the outside edges of pie pan to avoid over browning.
Use a measuring cup and slowly pour filling in pie pan.
Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, reduce heat to 325 degrees and bake 25 minutes more or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Tomato peach cornbread panzanella salad
Panzanella or panmolle (bread salad) is a Tuscan salad of bread and tomatoes popular in the summer. It includes chunks of soaked stale bread, diced tomatoes, onions and basil, dressed with olive oil and red wine vinegar. A twist to this panzanella salad is adding in peaches with tomatoes, using cornbread croutons and a vinaigrette dressing.
Cooking tips: cornbread
Day before serving make a box of cornbread or buy a loaf of cornbread from the store. Cut in 1 inch cubes and toast at 350 degrees for 10 minutes on a parchment lined baking sheet. Cool for several hours uncovered and then bag cornbread cubes but do not seal bag. Extra cornbread croutons can be used for toppings on casseroles or egg baked dishes.
Salad ingredients:
2 cups toasted cornbread cubes, divided
1/4 tsp. Kosher salt
2 large ripe tomatoes, cut into chunks
1 cup diced cucumbers or diced zucchini
1/2 cup diced sweet red pepper
1/2 cup diced yellow pepper
1/2 cup diced red onion
2 cups diced peaches
6-8 basil leaves, snipped
Optional 1 cup fresh corn or frozen thawed
Mixed greens (romaine and baby spinach)
Vinaigrette ingredients and directions:
In a blender mix the following:
3 tablespoons dark balsamic vinegar, white balsamic or white champagne balsamic vinegar (use a high quality one)
8 tablespoons of olive oil
1 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 minced garlic cloves
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
One hour before serving cut tomatoes into chunks and slice cucumbers or zucchini, place on a paper towel lined plate. Salt and let drain a few minutes.
In a bowl place 1 cup dried cornbread cubes, tomato chunks, onions, peppers, cucumbers, peaches, corn if using and torn basil leaves.
Add 1/2 of the dressing and mix well. Let tomato mixture sit for 1 hour. Fold in mixed greens and rest of cornbread cubes. Use only enough dressing as needed to moisten. Serve immediately.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.