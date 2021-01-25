"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream another dream.” — C.S.Lewis
Warm up with a bowl of roasted butternut squash and pear soup. It’s perfect for a chilly evening. Lemon olive oil cake is the piece de resistance for this meal.
Roasted butternut squash and pear soup
Cook’s notes: I can’t say enough good things about this recipe brimming with flavors and complex textures. It’s velvety with a smooth rich taste of caramelized butternut squash, pears and a hint of sweet ginger and maple. The soup will tantalize your taste buds. The recipe may appear labor intensive but I guarantee it’s well worth the effort. The recipe makes 4-6 servings depending on the size of the bowl. It’s an Ever Ready Special.
Cooking tip: Look for precut butternut squash in produce as a timesaver. You might need one cup extra broth if soup too thick.
Ingredients:
2-1/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
4 cups butternut squash cubed in 1 inch pieces
2-1/2 tablespoons maple syrup, divided
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, divided
2 large Bartlett pears, peeled and cubed into chunks
1 cup diced sweet onions
3 minced garlic cloves
4 cups low sodium chicken or vegetable broth
1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger or 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon curry
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons heavy cream
Directions:
Step one: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large bowl toss butternut squash with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon maple syrup and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Roast 18 minutes.
In same bowl add diced pears with 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup, 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon.
Add pears to baking sheet with butternut squash and check to make sure squash and pears are evenly spread out. Roast 10 minutes.
Remove from oven and place on a paper towel dinner size plate.
Step two: In a small skillet place remaining oil and sauté onions 5 minutes, add in garlic and sauté 2 minutes more.
Step three: In a blender add 1 cup broth, ginger, curry, butternut squash, pears, onion garlic, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, blenderize until smooth. Add in rest of broth. May need to process in two batches depending on the size of your blender. Place in a soup pot. Taste test for salt and pepper. On low bring soup to a simmer but not a boil. Stir occasionally until smooth. At the end add in heavy cream. Stir and serve.
Lemon olive oil cake with thyme and lemon glaze
Cook’s Notes: A luscious flavor cake studded with bits of lemon and a lemon glaze making it an irresistible cake. Using olive oil cuts down on “bad” cholesterol and saturated fat in your baking. It’s considered a “good” fat, unlike butter. Adding thyme adds a flavor dimension complementing the lemon. I used four small mini bundt pans. A muffin pan lined with cupcake liners works fine too and batter makes eight cakes. Recipe adapted from FoodNetworkMagazine.
Cake Ingredients:
Cooking spray
1 cup all-purpose flour
1-1/3 cups granulated sugar
2 tablespoons grated lemon zest (from 2 lemons)
2 large eggs
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2/3 cup whole milk or half and half
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon finely minced fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon ground thyme, plus sprigs for garnish
For the Glaze:
1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice (from 1 to 2 lemons)
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Grated lemon zest
Milk as needed for glazing consistency
Directions:
Position a rack in the middle of the oven; preheat to 350 degrees. Spray PAM on mini Bundt pans or use cupcake liners with muffin pan.
Pulse the granulated sugar and lemon zest in a blender until combined. Add the eggs one at a time, then gradually pour in the olive oil and milk, pulsing until emulsified into a thin batter, about 30 seconds. Don’t over-blend or the cakes will be too puffy.
Whisk 1 cup flour, the baking powder, salt and thyme in a small bowl. Add to the blender in two batches, pulsing lightly until just combined; stop to scrape down the sides of the blender as needed. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until the cakes just begin to pull away from the sides of the pan and spring back when lightly touched, 28 minutes for four mini Bundt pans and 22 to 24 minutes if using a muffin pan. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then loosen the sides with a small knife and invert the cakes onto a rack.
Mix glaze ingredients, drizzle over top.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
