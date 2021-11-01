When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, ‘tis near Halloween. — Author unknown
Looking for a festive and tasty supper? A black forest ham quiche with a pumpkin shaped cutie and a cookie is the perfect meal.
Black forest ham quiche with pepper jack cheese and green chiles
Cook’s notes: By decreasing how many chiles you use in the recipe can reduce the hotness.
Ingredients:
1 single refrigerated pie crust or a homemade crust
1 cup diced black forest deli ham
1-1/2 cups shredded pepper Jack cheese
½ cup cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese
1 small can mild green chiles (drained and patted dry on a paper towel)
4 large eggs
¼ cup heavy cream
¾ cup half and half
½ teaspoon dry mustard
1 tablespoon parsley flakes
Topping
¾ cup panko bread crumbs
1 tablespoon butter
¼ teaspoon herbes de Provence
¼ teaspoon parsley flakes
Quiche Directions:
Drain chiles and dry on a paper towel to remove most of the moisture, set aside.
Let pie crust stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.
Preheat oven to 425 and place pie crust in a pie pan, crimp edges.
Line pastry shell with 2 sheets of foil (blind baking). Overlap the foil so edges will extend over the pie pan.
Bake at 425 for 8 minutes, remove foil and bake 3 minutes more.
Reduce temperature to 375 and place foil strips around outer crust edges to prevent over-browning.
Sprinkle par-baked crust with ham, chiles, cheese mixture.
In a blender mix eggs, cream and half and half. Pour liquid carefully over the ham mixture.
Bake 12 minutes. Sprinkle topping mixture over quiche and bake 12 minutes more or until set and knife comes out clean from the center.
Topping Directions:
In a small fry pan melt butter and stir fry bread crumbs and spices until browned.
Cappuccino blossoms
Cook’s notes: They are an eggless cookie made with espresso, a little cinnamon, Bailey’s Irish cream, and dark chocolate Hershey kisses.
Now if you are worried about the 1/2 cup coffee liqueur in the batter for kids, fear not as when divided by 32 cookies and then baked, the liqueur should not be a problem.
Recipe adapted Southern Living and makes 32 cookies.
Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
6 tablespoons sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1/2 cup coffee liqueur
2- 2/3 cups flour
1-1/2 teaspoons instant espresso
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup almonds roughly chopped
32 Dark Chocolate Kisses
Directions:
Beat butter at a medium speed until creamy. Gradually add in sugars, beating well. Add in coffee liqueur and mix well.
Stir together flour, espresso. baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Beat well and add in butter mixture. Mix well and stir in almonds. Place mixture in the freezer to chill batter for about 15 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Remove batter from freezer and roll into 2 inch balls. Bake 10-11 minutes.
Remove pan from oven and press 1 dark chocolate in the center of each cookie. Cook on a wire cooling rack.
Extra bonus pumpkin orange
Peel a Cutie (small orange), add small piece of celery for stem.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
