by Sue Ready
“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadows. It’s what the sunflowers do.” — Helen Keller
Honey garlic beef lettuce wraps are a lighter fare for warm summer evening meals. Mini strawberry fruit pies are the perfect finish to the meal.
Honey garlic beef lettuce wraps
Cook’s notes:
I used sirloin instead of flank steak for a less chewy taste. Serving rice with wraps is a suggested option but I substituted a slaw mixture from a package of Asian chopped salad mix found in produce. The recipe makes 7-8 individual lettuce wraps. I was quite happy our local grocery store carried live lettuce or butter lettuce leaves perfect for the wraps. The wraps were just DELICIOUS!
Ingredients:
3/4 lb. sirloin
Butter lettuce leaves
1 teaspoon sesame oil
3/4 cup sweet onion, diced
3/4 cup sweet mini red bell pepper
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup honey
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger or 1/2 teaspoon dried ginger
Dash red pepper flakes
1/3 cup orange juice
1 heaping teaspoon cornstarch
2 cups from a package of Asian Chopped Salad Mix (produce section)
Directions:
Place the package of steak in the freezer for 20 minutes. Remove and slice meat in thin strips across the grain.
In a bowl whisk soy sauce, honey, Worcestershire, ginger, pepper flakes, orange juice, and cornstarch. Set aside.
Chop peppers and onions, mince garlic.
In a fry pan heat sesame oil and add in meat strips, onions, peppers, and garlic. Stir fry until meat is cooked but still a little red. You don’t want to overcook the meat.
Remove meat, onions peppers, and garlic from the pan and set aside. Wipe pan clean. Add in soy sauce, honey, Worcestershire sauce, pepper flakes, orange juice, and cornstarch. Cook on low until thickened. Cut meat into smaller pieces and add it back into fry pan and mix well.
To serve, add 2 cups slaw mix to meat mixture and place a scoopful in lettuce leaves.
In the chopped salad mixture there are small tortilla strips. I added some to the lettuce wraps on top for an extra crunch.
Strawberry mini pies
Cook’s notes: Muffin tins are so versatile. You can use one to make mini fruit pies. They’re an easy dessert to put together using prepared ingredients but still get a homemade taste. Raspberry filling with fresh raspberries is another option for these pies. You can use either a homemade crust or a refrigerated pie crust. 2 pie crusts make about 6-8 pies. I used a jar turned upside down to cut out dough circles but a glass works too.
Ingredients:
Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust
1 can Solo strawberry cake and pastry filling
1-1/2 cups diced fresh strawberries
1 teaspoon Amaretto or 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Directions:
In a bowl mix cake and pastry filling with diced strawberries and extract or Amaretto. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Very lightly grease a standard size muffin tin. On 2 sheets of floured wax paper roll each pie dough into a 13-inch round.
Cut the pie dough into 6 rounds using a 4 inch wide mouth jar or glass. Press each dough round into a muffin tin cup, making sure it covers the inside of the cup well. Crimp edges and prick each of the rounds all over with a fork tine. Refrigerate for 7 minutes.
Bake for 9 minutes or until golden brown. When shells are cooled, fill with fruit filling and top with a whipped cream.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
