Toast summer with a classic margarita, a customized tostada and an ice cream dish served with bittersweet chocolate sauce. What’s not to love!
Ever ready tostada special
Cook’s notes: A tostada (toast in Spanish) is a deep-fried corn tortilla served like an open-face taco. Eat it with your hands! Dinner or lunch is more fun when you add a lot of toppings to your tostada to make it your own!
The meat base for this tostada can also be used as a dip with your favorite chips.
Recipe inspiration from Food Network July and August 2020
Cooking Tips:
Prep ingredients ahead to save time.
Place toppings in individual bowls so each person can customize their own tostada.
To get in extra veggies add grated carrot to ground meat.
Meat mixture can be made ahead.
Raspberry chipotle bean tostada
Recipe makes 4-6 inch tostadas
Ingredients:
1 lb. mild Italian sausage, ground turkey or chicken
1 jar of Mrs. Renfro’s Raspberry Chipotle Salsa or another similar product
1/2 can refried beans
1/2 prepared package of Mexican 4 Cheeses
1 cup shredded carrots ( I used a food processor)
Corn or flour tortillas
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grate carrots in a food processor. In a large skillet brown meat, crumble using a pastry cutter or food processor. Wipe pan clean of grease.
Add meat with carrots back into skillet with a jar of salsa, chili powder, refried beans and cheese. Mix well and cook on low heat, uncovered about 20 minutes.
Remove from heat, cover to keep warm and set aside.
Lay corn or flour tortillas on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until toasted about 3 minutes a side. Cover pan with foil and set aside.
Customize each tostada starting with the meat mixture first, then toppings. Some suggested toppings include: chopped tomatoes, lettuce, avocados, sour cream, onions and grated cheese
Bittersweet chocolate sauce
Cook’s Notes: Chocolate lovers move to the dark side with a sauce drizzled over your favorite ice cream, cake slice or brownie. The sauce can be made in under 15 minutes and surpasses any store bought topping. It’s the piece de resistance!
Recipe Cooks Illustrated October 2018
Ingredients:
1-1/4 cups sugar
2/3 cup whole or 2% milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa sifted (Hersheys)
3 oz. unsweetened chocolate (bittersweet or semi-sweet)
4 tablespoons butter, cut in 8 pieces
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon Amaretto or Kahlua
Directions:
Heat milk, sugar, and salt in a saucepan over medium low heat, whisking gently until sugar has dissolved. and liquid starts to bubble around the edges, 5-6 minutes. Reduce heat to low and whisk in cocoa. Stir until smooth.
Remove pan from heat and add in chocolate pieces. Let stand 3 minutes. Whisk until sauce is smooth and chocolate is fully incorporated. With heat off burner add pan back to stove and add in butter, vanilla and liquor. Whisk until smooth. Cool pan off heat before refrigerating.
Sauce can be refrigerated covered up to a month, though I doubt it will last that long. Can be microwaved uncovered. To reheat only need about 15 seconds on HIGH.
Classic margaritas
Cook’s notes: A tostada meal just begs to be served with a refreshing margarita rimmed with sugar or salt. Recipe makes 2 margaritas.
Ingredients:
6 shot glasses of plain ( no alcohol) margarita mix (I like to use Jose Cuvero brand)
2 shot glasses of Tequila
1/2 shot glass Cointreau
1/2 shot glass Grand Marnier
1-2 trays of ice cubes
Directions:
In a blender crush ice cubes.
Add rest of ingredients and blend until smooth.
Dip rim of glass in lime juice and then in salt.
Fill your glass and toast with word Salut
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.