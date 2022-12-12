‘Tis the season for holiday baking, entertaining and all things festive.
Pecan pie brie bites
This is technically a dessert but totally passes as an appetizer. It’s fall flavored and I might suggest doubling the recipe as these mini bites go fast. They are baked just long enough for the sugary sweetness to melt down into the brie.
The recipe is adapted from pizzazzerie.com
Ingredients:
15 mini phyllo cups
1 brie wedge
1 cup pecans, chopped
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and arrange phllyo cups on a baking sheet.
Cut brie wedge into mini bite size. Place one brie bite in each phyllo cup.
In a small mixing bowl, combine pecans, brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon. Stir to combine and spoon topping onto phyllo cups. Bake for 10-12 minutes.
Cranberry puff pastry brie bites
Baked brie bites are the ultimate easy holiday appetizer and will wow your guests! Made with puff pastry, brie cheese, fresh cranberry sauce, and pecans. The recipe is adapted from wellplated.com and makes 24 mini appetizers.
Ingredients:
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
8 oz, brie cheese cut in bite sized pieces
1-1/4 cup homemade cranberry sauce or pepper jelly
1/3 cup chopped pecans or walnuts mixed with 2 tablespoons brown sugar
Coarse salt
Homemade Cranberry Sauce
1 cup fresh cranberries
¼ cup sugar
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon fresh orange zest
1 tablespoon water
Directions:
Mix all cranberry ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook for 15 minute until thickened. Cool mixture before using.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and lightly grease a 24 cup mini muffin pan.
Place a large sheet of wax paper on the counter and lightly dust with flour.
Lightly roll puff pastry sheet to about 10 x12.
Cut pastry lengthwise into four strips and then crosswise into 6 strips making 24 squares.
Press each square into cups of the prepared muffin pan. Place a small piece of brie into each cup and top with tiny spoonful of cooled cranberry mixtures. Top with nut mixture and a sprinkle of salt.
Place muffin pan in freezer for 10 minutes and then bake for 18 to 20 minutes. Serve warm.
Gingerbread cookies
Cook’s notes: This recipe could also be called molasses spice cookies. I combined a recipe from http://cookscountry.com/ and one from mixandmatchmama.com to arrive at a cookie that’s soft in the center, crisp on the edges, and filled with a gingerbread taste of molasses and spices. Each cookie is rolled in sugar sprinkles which adds an extra crunch before it is baked. Seriously, you can’t stop with just one. The perfect holiday cookie to start your baking blitz. The recipe makes 24 cookies.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup softened butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup molasses
1 large egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1-1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1-1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice mix
Sugar sprinkles
Directions:
Beat brown sugar with molasses and vanilla. Mix in egg yolk.
Sift flour, spices, and baking soda.
Mix together wet and dry ingredients and avoid over mixing. The batter will be sticky. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until the batter is chilled enough to work with.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover the baking sheet with parchment paper.
Pour sprinkles into a small bowl.
Form dough into 2-inch balls (golf ball size) and roll in the sprinkles to totally cover the dough ball.
Bake for 9 minutes, or 10 minutes for crisper cookies.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
