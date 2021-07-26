“True wisdom lies in gathering the precious things out of each day as it goes by.” — E.S. Bouton
Watermelon-heirloom tomato peach salad
This summer salad features seasonal tomatoes, watermelon, and peaches to create a sensationally delicious side dish. This salad is vibrant in color and explodes with juiciness. Since tomatoes and watermelon both release a lot of moisture yellow cherry tomatoes were used. They have less moisture than the larger variety.
Cook’s notes: Advance prep: Cut melon into cubes, sprinkle with a little sugar to draw out moisture and drain in a colander. Halve tomatoes, sprinkle with salt to draw out moisture, and set out on paper towels for 10 minutes. Proceed with recipe directions. Salad serves 3-4.
Ingredients:
1 cup yellow cherry tomatoes, halved
2 cups red seedless watermelon, cubed
2 cups peaches, diced
1 cup blueberries
1 cup red grapes, halved
1/3 cup vertically sliced red onion
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese or fresh mozzarella cheese balls (pearls)
Fresh basil or 1 tablespoon mixed herbs (parsley and basil)
Salad directions:
Mix salted tomatoes, watermelon, peaches, herbs, and red onion; toss to coat. Add in dressing and chill in refrigerator 30 minutes.
Drain salad mixture in a colander, stir in cheese; toss gently.
Dressing ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or lemon olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped mixed herbs (parsley and basil) or 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, torn
1-1/2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar or Lemongrass Mint Balsamic
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon honey
Dressing Directions:
In a screw-top jar mix ingredients. Shake well.
Fire up the grill
Add a hamburger to the salad and serve a 4 point puff pastry strawberry tart
These tarts ooze summer made with fresh juicy strawberries. Using puff pastry gives them a bakery taste. One sheet equals 4 tarts.
Ingredients:
1/2 of a 17.3-ounce package Pepperidge Farm® Puff Pastry Sheets(1 sheet), thawed
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
1/4 cup strawberry jam
1 teaspoon dark good quality balsamic vinegar
1-1/4 cups large fresh strawberries cut into quarters
1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1/2 cup sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
Directions:
Heat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Unfold the thawed pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface. Roll the pastry sheet into a 10-inch square. Cut the pastry sheet into 4 (5-inch) squares. Place the pastry squares onto a baking sheet. Beat the egg and water in a small bowl with a fork.
Stir the jam and vinegar in a medium bowl with a fork or whisk. Add the strawberries and black pepper and toss to coat. Spoon about 1/4 cup strawberry mixture in the center of each pastry square. Fold the pastry corners over the filling to the center and twist the points firmly to seal. Be sure to pinch all four corners so the filling does not run out.
Brush the pastries with the egg mixture.
Bake for 18-20 minutes or until the pastries are golden brown. Serve the pastries with whipped cream or ice cream. Best eaten the same day they are made.
