Lenten specials featuring a meatless meal
Tuna melts
Cook’s notes: The recipe makes six open-faced sandwiches (brioche sized buns) or six to eight appetizers on cocktail rye toasts. Sandwiches can be baked in the oven or on a griddle. Serve with lemon orzo salad with roasted asparagus and tomatoes, chips and avocado slices.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup Miracle Whip or lite mayonnaise (or enough to moisten the tuna salad)
1/3-1/2 cup diced sweet onion
3/4 cup celery, diced
1 teaspoon each dried parsley and chives
1/4 teaspoon dried tarragon
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 packages (pouches) of Starkist albacore white tuna (each 6.4)
5 Havarti cheese slices
5 thin tomato slices
3 tablespoons melted butter
3 brioche buns (hamburger sized)
Directions:
Mix salad dressing or mayonnaise, flaked tuna, herbs, mustard, lemon juice, celery, and onions.
Cover and refrigerate for several hours. Take out of refrigerator 20 minutes before baking. Preheat oven (use middle rack) to 400 degrees.
Melt three tablespoons of butter and use a pastry brush to butter each bun. Bake buns on a baking sheet for two minutes. Divide tuna mixture over six single bun pieces. Bake for six minutes more. Top with tomato and a cheese slice and bake two minutes more. Serve immediately.
Lemon orzo salad with roasted asparagus and tomatoes
Cook’s notes: The beauty of this recipe is a salad where ingredients can easily be increased depending on the number of servings needed. The ingredients listed below are for two people. Serve salad at room temperature.
Recipe adapted from cuisineathome.com
Salad ingredients:
1/2 bunch of asparagus, cut into 4-inch pieces
2 cups grape tomatoes, (do not halve)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup uncooked orzo
1/2 cup shredded Parmigiano Reggiano
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
1/2 cup chopped red onion
Lemon-dill vinaigrette ingredients:
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons minced lemon zest
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon dill
Directions:
Cook orzo according to manufacturer’s direction but cook a little more on the al dente side.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
In a bowl add cut asparagus and tomatoes. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Roast for 10-12 minutes.
In a blender mix all dressing ingredients. Taste test to balance ingredients.
In a large bowl add roasted tomatoes and asparagus pieces, cooked orzo, pine nuts, and red onion. Moisten salad with lemon dressing mixtures. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
