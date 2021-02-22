Brighten up your next meal with Mahi Mahi tostadas and mango slaw. An alternative meal is mahi-mahi foil packet dinner with spinach orzo salad with lemon dressing. Your favorite fish can be substituted for each of these healthy meals.
Mahi Mahi tostadas and mango slaw
Cook’s notes: I used a Mahi Mahi fillet to create this tostada but any white firm textured fish would work. Mango slaw’s bright colors and citrusy taste were the perfect accompaniment for the tostada. Frozen mango cubes thawed can substitute for fresh mangoes. Recipe serves 4.
Mango slaw ingredients:
1/2 bag coleslaw mix, about 4 cups
2 cups diced mangoes or 2 large fresh mangoes. peeled and diced
3/4 cup diced mini sweet red pepper
1/4 cup diced red onions
Optional 2 tablespoons cilantro
Optional 1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
Dressing ingredients:
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons olive oil, avocado or grapeseed oil
2 teaspoons honey
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
Salt to taste
Mango slaw directions:
In a large bowl add coleslaw mix, mangoes, peppers, onions, cilantro and jalapeno if using.
In a separate bowl mix dressing ingredients well with a small whisk, add to salad mixture.
Chill salad for one hour.
Fish ingredients:
2 fish fillets e.g. Mahi Mahi, cod or walleye
Seasoning: 1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, paprika and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon butter, divided
1 package of small flour tortillas
Fish Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and mix spices in a small bowl.
Create 2 foil packets and divide butter between the two packets.
Place a fillet in each packet and divide the spice mixture. Sprinkle over the top of each fillet. Encase the fillet making sure it is well sealed. Place on a baking sheet and bake 22-25 minutes or until fish is flaky; this will depend on the thickness of the fillet. Leave fish in foil on top of stove to keep warm.
Flour tortillas
Reduce heat to 350 and warm tortillas in foil for 12 minutes.
Crumble fish fillets over each tostada. Top with avocado chunks and chopped grape tomatoes.
Foil packet fish dinner-follow same directions as other meal with fish baked in foil packets with seasoning.
Spinach orzo salad with lemon dressing
Cook’s notes: Salad serves 3-4 and allow one hour for chilling salad.
Orzo salad ingredients:
1 cup dry orzo
1 cup chicken broth and 1 cup water
1 tablespoon olive oil or butter
3 cups torn spinach leaves, stems removed
1/2 cup each diced grape tomatoes and cucumbers
1 teaspoon each dill and parsley
2 tablespoons pine nuts
1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese or Parmesan cheese
Directions:
In a saucepan bring salted water, broth, butter or olive oil with orzo to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and cook 7 minutes uncovered.
Drain and rinse orzo using a strainer, place in a large bowl. Stir in spinach leaves while orzo is still warm. Add in spices, tomatoes, pine nuts and cucumbers, set aside.
Lemon dressing ingredients:
4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons virgin olive oil
4 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 shallot chopped
Lemon dressing directions:
In a blender place all ingredients and mix well. Taste test to balance ingredients. Mix in dressing just until orzo salad is moistened. Refrigerate 1 hour. Add more dressing if needed. Top with cheese.
Optional: zest lemon over top of salad.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.