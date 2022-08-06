by Sue Ready
August is like the Sunday of summer!
Looking for adding a dose of healthiness to your summer meals? Both of these recipes are satisfying and tasty. Give them a try you won’t be disappointed.
Vegan avocado chocolate pudding
Cook’s notes:
Avocados add a creamy and delicious flavor to all types of recipes. Beyond its flavor, this fruit also has many nutritional properties that can be part of a healthful diet. In fact, avocados contain nearly 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. FYI technically avocados are not a veggie but a fruit. This no-cook pudding is made easy with a 5-minute prep and chill time of 30 minutes using only five ingredients. The recipe makes two small bowls and is the perfect summer dessert or snack.
Ingredients:
1 firm avocado (not overripe), mashed
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon maple syrup to taste
Non-dairy or regular milk
Suggested add-ins:
Dash cinnamon
Dash chili powder
Instant espresso powder
Directions:
Place the first four ingredients in an immersion blender or magic bullet. Add enough milk to get the preferred consistency. Mix well.
Some suggested toppings include:
Vegan whipped cream
Berries
Crumbled coconut
Shaved coconut
Roasted Beet Salad with Honey Balsamic Dressing
Cook’s notes: Adding in pear slices is a suggested ingredient. Look for precooked beets in the produce department as a time saver. The recipe serves 4.
Salad ingredients:
3 bunches of small to medium beets - 8-10 beets, tops trimmed and scrubbed (look for a mixture of golden and red beets or use 3 small packages of cooked beets, sliced)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon maple syrup
Sea salt
½ small red onion - thinly sliced vertically
Baby salad greens - such as spinach, mixed greens or arugula
½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts - toasted if desired or pecans
1/2 cup dried cranberries
½ cup crumbled goat or feta cheese
1/3 cup dried cranberries
Honey Balsamic Dressing
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup canola oil
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons honey - or to taste
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 clove of garlic - minced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper - to taste
Salad directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix olive oil and maple syrup. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Scrub the beets well with a vegetable brush under running water (no need to peel them at any point). Using a sharp chef’s knife, slice off the base of each beet to create a flat surface, and slice off the skinny pointy ends as well. Place each beet with its flat side against the cutting board and slice the beets in half, then slice the beets into wedges of even thickness, about ½ to ¾-inch thick on the widest edge.
Coat with olive oil and maple syrup mixture. Sprinkle with sea salt and place on baking sheet. Roast for 35-45 minutes or until beets can be easily pierced with a knife. Let cool, peel, and slice.
In a bowl, combine sliced, cooled beets and red onion. Drizzle with 1/3-1/2 cup of the dressing and toss to coat to marinate. (Reserve remaining dressing for top of the salad if needed.) Let beets stand at room temperature for 15-20 minutes so they absorb some of the dressing and the onions soften up slightly.
If using precooked beets follow the same directions above with the exception, instead of cooking them just marinate in the honey balsamic dressing.
Place greens on a platter. Top with beet/red onion combination, then sprinkle walnuts, dried cranberries, and goat cheese over the top. Drizzle salad with more dressing if needed.
Serve immediately.
Honey balsamic dressing directions:
While the beets are roasting, whisk together dressing ingredients and refrigerate until needed.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.