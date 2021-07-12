by Sue Ready
“When one has tasted watermelon; he knows what the angels eat.” — Mark Twain
No other produce screams summer quite like watermelon. It could be its refreshing sweetness or even the burst of color that adds a bit of brightness to your plate. It’s hard to beat the simple pleasure of biting into a juicy slice of watermelon.
Balsamic caprese mini bites with watermelon cubes
These are a light appetizer perfect for summer entertaining.
Cook’s notes: Save time on party day by slicing cucumbers and watermelon cubes ahead but bag separately. Assemble and drizzle with balsamic right before serving. Highly recommend using chocolate balsamic as it really amps up the flavor. Another option is making a mint lime vinaigrette (recipe below) substituting mint for basil. At larger grocery stores you can find herb mozzarella balls in deli section which would be great for this appetizer.
Ingredients:
Cucumber slices
Watermelon cubes
Mozzarella balls (deli section) or feta cubes
Roma tomatoes
Basil or mint chopped
Good quality dark balsamic or chocolate balsamic
Directions:
Line a large plate with two paper towels.
Slice cucumbers about 1/4 inch thick and cube watermelon into bite-sized pieces.
Place both on paper towels to drain.
Chiffonade the basil leaves (chop)
Assembly: Cucumber slice, watermelon cube, cheese ball, toothpick, and a tomato.
Mint lime vinaigrette
Ingredients:
2 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh mint
4 teaspoons lime juice
1 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Whisk to combine or use a blender to mix. Taste test to balance ingredients.
Blueberry lemonade slushies for grown-ups. Pure bliss!
Beat the summer heat with refreshing blueberry lemonade slushies. Pairing a simple blueberry syrup mixture with fresh lemon juice, chilled in the freezer-oh my, what a taste. It’s supposed to be a summer sipper but you may be tempted to slurp it right down.
Cook’s notes: This recipe serves two but can be easily doubled for more servings. Omit rum for a non alcoholic version. Recipe adapted from cuisineathome.com and makes two drinks.
Ingredients:
1 package of blueberries, (6 oz.) rinsed and drained, reserve a few for garnish
3/4 cup water
3/4 cup sugar
3 shots of light rum or vodka
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
2 trays of ice cubes or 2 cups crushed ice
Directions:
Heat blueberries, water and sugar in saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low simmer until sugar dissolves and berries burst, about 8 minutes.
Add in lemon juice and rum. Place in blender with ice and mix well.
Place blender covered in freezer for a few hours and spoon mixture into glasses.
Another option is pour blueberry lemonade into glasses and chill several hours in freezer. Garnish with a skewer stick filled with blueberries and laid across the top of the glass.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
