Laughter is brightest where food is best. – Irish Proverb
Cauliflower Gnocchi is the star of this dish with less calories than traditional gnocchi. It’s also a gluten-free product, versatile in many dishes and available in most larger grocery stores. Potato gnocchi can be substituted for cauliflower gnocchi.
Creamy Cauliflower Gnocchi with Chicken, Peppers and Broccoli
Cook’s Notes: A delicious filling dish made with a creamy Parmesan sauce perfect warm up for a chilly late winter’s evening meal. And a huge bonus-all made in one large skillet. Red pepper flakes add a bit of kick elevating the flavor.
Recipe serves 3.
Cooking Tip: To reheat the next day add more chicken broth to the sauce.
Ingredients:
1-12 oz. Cauliflower Gnocchi
1 teaspoon butter and 1 teaspoon of olive oil
3/4 cup diced onion
1 cup diced mini sweet red peppers
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups diced chicken (bite sized pieces)
1/2 teaspoon each dried oregano and basil
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
Cream Sauce Ingredients:
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
Dash red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons dry white wine e.g Sauvignon Blanc
2 cups broccoli florets or several handfuls of torn spinach leaves
Directions:
Follow the gnocchi directions on the package for skillet cooking. Set gnocchi aside in a bowl. Cover to keep warm.
In a large skillet heat olive oil and butter. Saute onions, peppers, chicken, garlic and spices, 4 minutes. Cover and reduce heat to low for 3-4 minutes.
Uncover and add in 1 tablespoon butter and flour. Whisk to blend with ingredients in pan. Cook 1 minute.
Stir in cream, Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, wine, broccoli and cooked gnocchi. Gently mix together and cook on low heat until thickened (uncovered).
Serve immediately with an extra dose of Parmesan Cheese.
Double Kisses Chocolate Cupcakes with Baileys Irish Cream
Cook’s Notes: This was one of these recipes where I thought “Now why didn’t I think of that!” It was so simple making a chocolate cupcake batter adding in a Hershey Kiss to batter, baking, frosting and then topping with another Hershey Kiss. The cupcakes are very moist with a deep rich chocolate flavor. I substituted coffee for water at room temperature to add more flavor depth.
A basic vanilla frosting can work for the cupcakes but I added my own spin for St. Patrick’s Day with the addition of Baileys Irish Cream. And really in my book it’s never too early to start planning for the next holiday.
Recipe makes 18 cupcakes.
Ingredients:
1 bag HERSHEY’S KISSES Brand Milk Chocolates
3/4 cup butter or margarine (1-1/2 sticks), softened
1-2/3 cups sugar
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2/3 cup DARK HERSHEY’S Cocoa
1-1/4 teaspoons baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1-1/3 cups water or coffee at room temperature
Vanilla Frosting (recipe follows)
Directions:
Remove wrappers from 36 chocolate pieces; set aside. Heat oven to 350°F. Line muffin cups (2-1/2 inches in diameter) with paper bake cups.
Combine butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla in large bowl. Beat on high speed of mixer 3 minutes. Stir together flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt and baking powder; add alternately with water or coffee to butter mixture, beating just until blended.
Fill prepared muffin cups about 1/2 full with batter. Place chocolate piece in center of each. Add batter to cover candy kiss-so muffin cup now 3/4 full.
Bake 18 minutes or until top springs back when touched lightly in center. Remove from cups to wire rack. Cool completely. Frost as desired. Place another chocolate piece on top of each frosted cupcake.
Vanilla Frosting: Beat 2 tablespoons softened butter, and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract in large bowl. Add 1 cup powdered sugar; beat until creamy. Add in 3 cups powdered sugar with tablespoons milk until spreading consistency. About 2-1/3 cups frosting.
Baileys Irish Cream (1/4 cup) can be substituted for some of the milk.
