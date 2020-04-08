One small word of kindness can transform someone’s day. Sprinkle kindness wherever you go.
A taste of spring with a festive brunch is sure to brighten your day. Asparagus quiche with dill havarti and bacon is a standout main dish. Pair the meal with fresh fruit and Mini Lemon Tarts.
Asparagus quiche with dill havarti and bacon
Cook’s notes: Omit the bacon and the quiche is a perfect vegetarian dish. Cooking time for quiche depends on size of the pan. The recipe below is for a standard 10 inch pie pan using a Pillsbury refrigerated rolled crust. If using a 9 inch frozen pie crust such as Marie Callender’s, you will need to add more cooking time at the end because pie pan is smaller.
Ingredients:
1 prepared pie crust
6 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
4 oz. asparagus, cooked, drained and cut into 2 inch pieces
1 tsp. dried parsley flakes
1/4 cup green onions, diced
1-1/2 cups grated Havarti dill or white cheddar cheese
1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
4 large eggs
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup half and half
1 TB. dijon mustard
Optional: 1 cup torn baby spinach leaves
Directions:
Let pie crust stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.
Bring salted water to a boil, add asparagus, boil 1 minute. Drain and pat dry.
Cook bacon, crumble and set aside.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and place pie crust in pan, crimp edges.
Line pastry shell with 2 sheets of foil (blind baking) overlap the foil so edges will extend over the pie pan.
Bake for 7 minutes, remove foil and bake 3 minutes more.
Mix in a blender eggs, cream, half and half and parsley flakes.
Brush the bottom crust with Dijon mustard.
Sprinkle bacon, asparagus pieces, cheeses, onions on bottom of pie crust.
Tear foil strips and place around the outside edges of pan to avoid over browning.
Use a measuring cup and slowly pour filling in pie pan.
Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, reduce to 325 degrees and bake 25 minutes more or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Mini lemon tarts
Ingredients:
1-1/4 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 oz. softened light or regular cream cheese
1/2 tsp. vanilla
2 TB. prepared jarred lemon curd (found in jelly aisle)
2 TB. lemon zest
Raspberries
1/3 cup each toasted coconut and almonds
2 boxes mini phyllo pastry shells
Directions:
In a small bowl beat softened cream cheese, vanilla. powdered sugar, lemon zest
and lemon curd.
Whip cream and fold in cream cheese mixture until well blended.
Refrigerate until serving.
Mix coconut and almonds together.
Fill mini pastry shells with lemon filling, sprinkle with coconut/almond mixture and top with a raspberry, Serve immediately.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
