Tom & Jerry Batter for Holiday Cocktail
12 eggs, separate whites & yolks
2 bowls
½ tsp. salt
1 tsp. cream of tartar
1 lb. butter, room temperature
3 lb. powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla paste or extract
1 tsp. nutmeg, fresh ground
1 tsp. cloves, ground
1 tsp. allspice, ground
Mixers can include spiced rum, brandy, milk, cocoa or eg nog.
Separate the egg yolks from the whites. Use two clean bowls and crack the eggs and pass the eggs back and forth in the shell to let the whites fall into one bowl and yolks into the other bowl.
Beat egg whites with salt and cream of tartar until stiff peaks form. The egg whites should be able to hold their shape when you lift your whisk.
Beat the egg yolks to soft peaks in a separate bowl. Beat the softened butter and powdered sugar in another bowl until light and fluffy. Add the egg yolks and vanilla paste to the butter and powdered sugar mixture. Stir in the nutmeg, cloves, allspice and the stiff egg whites. Beat everything until well blended. Batter can be frozen for several weeks or kept in the refrigerator for one week.
To make a Tom & Jerry, fill a mug with 2-3 tablespoons of the batter, add 2 oz, of rum, brandy, slowly add hot water and gently stir. You should have a smooth head of foam. Enjoy!
Enjoy alcohol free by adding hot cocoa, warm milk to the batter.
