ST. PAUL — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with Minnesota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA).

Through LFPA, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments