ST. PAUL — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that they are awarding nearly $2 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Minnesota.
“Access to modern and sustainable health care infrastructure is essential to the health, well-being and prosperity for the people who live in rural Minnesota,” said Rural Development State Director Collen Landkamer. “Today, we are committed to making sure that residents who need it most, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services like urgent care, primary care, and dental care. Through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants I am announcing today, Minnesota Rural Development is being a strong partner to communities in rural Minnesota.”
The investments will be used for projects such as those to help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies. They will also help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits, and Tribes build a stronger, more sustainable rural health care system in response to the pandemic.
For example:
Red Lake Falls Volunteer Ambulance Association received $62,000 to purchase a new ambulance that will replace an older unreliable ambulance. These funds will allow the ambulance association to provide safe and reliable care to the community’s 1,007 residents.
Background: Emergency Rural Health Care Grants
Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 to deliver immediate economic relief to people impacted by the pandemic. Within months after the Act’s passage, USDA responded quickly by making this funding available to ensure the long-term availability of rural health care services. In August 2021, USDA made the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants available through the American Rescue Plan Act to help rural health care facilities, tribes and communities expand access to health care services and nutrition assistance.
The assistance is helping provide immediate relief to support rural hospitals, health care clinics and local communities. USDA is administering the funds through Rural Development’s Community Facilities Program.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn
