ST. PAUL — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that they are  awarding nearly $2 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Minnesota.

“Access to modern and sustainable health care infrastructure is essential to the health, well-being and prosperity for the people who live in rural Minnesota,” said Rural Development State Director Collen Landkamer. “Today, we are committed to making sure that residents who need it most, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services like urgent care, primary care, and dental care. Through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants I am announcing today, Minnesota Rural Development is being a strong partner to communities in rural Minnesota.”

