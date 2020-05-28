I am guessing that there are some words in the English language that most of our community is weary of hearing. Unprecedented, shelter at home, isolation, unknown, closure, etc., etc.
The reality is that most of us are experiencing all the emotions and fear associated with how different our lives have become, For individuals who have lived with mental illness challenges, these are not novel sensations.
In reminiscing with family, friends and colleagues about how we have survived difficult times in the past, the most frequent answer was that we relied on each other. As a child, our farm family communed with other farmers during Friday night card games and a lunch of egg salad sandwiches and chocolate cake. Farm families worked together with neighbors and shared when needed without an invitation to even do so.
In interviewing one of my female friends about how we received support before there were therapists and psychiatric hospitals, she said the answer was simple in her community. The women gathered and made quilts. If one member of the group was struggling, there was an unwritten plan of action for an enlarged support system. If “Mary”
was having a tough time, one of her friends would check on her during the week between sessions and report back to the group. It was a community expectation that peer support happened and was expected, to provide the needed human resources to regain a sense of hope.
One of the major concerns during times of distress is how will others in the community view us if we do not maintain the strong, capable facade that is expected of adults. We want to be courageous and hid our vulnerabilities so as not to be labeled “weak.” The reality is that when we do not identify our deep feelings and emotions, they can wreak havoc on our lives.
Wellness in the Woods is a team of more than 40 colleagues who have survived extreme mental health experiences and use those occurrences to support each other and Minnesota. It is our mission to use the skills we have learned to support our communities.
There are several no cost ways that anyone can be supported by our trained staff. The Peer Support Connection Warmline is available every day from 5 p.m., overnight to 9 a.m. at 1-844-7396369. All calls are anonymous and you can talk to warmline operators about anything on your heart. If you are in crisis, please call a crisis number, 911, or 1-800-462-5525
During daytime hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can join a virtual peer support group. If Zoom scares you, it’s really easy and free; or you can just call in to 1-646-558-8656. To access this group, just head to www.mnwitw.org and click on the VPSN logo. Once you are logged onto Zoom, you can be part of a virtual support group while staying home and being safe.
Amy Conant works for Wellness in the Woods, Inc., in Eagle Bend.
