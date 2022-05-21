In 2020, The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center was looking forward to, and planning a celebration of working in our community for 10 years. We were unable to hold that celebration, and now two years later we were excited to finally have a banquet.
On April 25 we welcomed over 300 guests who came for a wonderful meal, to hear an update of the last two years and to hear our keynote speaker.
Whelma DeKontee Hennessy shared with us her history of immigrating from Liberia to the United States, and the tragedy of war and PTSD as a very young child and how it affected her decision-making as a young adult. She subsequently had an abortion and took some years to come to terms with what had happened and to find forgiveness and to forgive herself. She has overcome many obstacles to live a rich life with her husband and children, even adopting a child who is still in Liberia.
Whelma admonished us that in these days we need to work very hard to raise up a generation of young people who will lead us into the future, respecting life at all stages.
Two women were honored for their longtime service as Volunteers for the Center.
• Sharon Schwegel has been a Volunteer on Tuesdays for 12 years. During that time, she has missed a Tuesday very rarely. She had been a receptionist, Client Advocate and friend.
• Pam Kruger was on the Steering Committee that organized and opened the center in 2010. She was a receptionist for a time, and wrote and published a monthly newsletter for area churches through the present.
These two women have been a great encouragement to both Lisa Boie, first executive director, and to me, the current executive director.
The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center wishes to thank all the underwriters who make this banquet free to all of our guests and allows every penny given that evening to go directly to the running of the center. We encourage you to shop with them and show your appreciation for their commitment to the “help” organizations in our community.
Looking forward, the Pregnancy Resource Center is in the midst of our Baby Bottle Campaign held each year from Mother’s Day through Father’s Day. The funds raised from this campaign helps to purchase cribs, strollers and many other kinds of baby equipment that clients earn through the incentive program.
Also this year, on Sept. 12 at noon, Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center will host a golf tournament at Tianna Country Club. There will be a silent auction, prizes and a ton of fun! If you are a golfer and would like to participate in this tournament, please call or stop by the center.
Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center is a 501©3 non-profit charitable organization and exists solely on private donations and private grants. We thank all in our community who support us in so many ways.
