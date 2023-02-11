Warm your heart with a little art — free classes at Gallery North staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 11, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pre-registration is required for these free classes. Visit Gallery North to sign up today at https://gallerynorthbemidji.comGallery North is located at 310 4th Street in Bemidji. Feb. 15, 1-4 p.m.“Chakra Bracelet”Instructor: Annette Meyer Feb. 16, noon to 3 p.m.“Imaginative Painting”Instructor: Chuck Alberti Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.“Landscape Studies Working From Photos”Instructor: Gillian Bedford Feb. 18, 3 to 5 p.m.“Bath Fizzies and Chapstick/Lotion bar”Instructor: Shannon Reyes Feb. 20, 1 to 4 p.m.“Blue Jay”Instructor: Chris Tolman. Feb. 22, 1 to 4 p.m.“Harvey Penguin”Instructor: Frank Bera Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.“Snowy Tree”Instructor: Donna AndersonThis activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gallery North Free Art Classes Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Snowmobile crashes results in one death, serious injuries to two others in Cass County Gary Jacobson Jesse Stanley Eckman Florence Struss Pequot Lakes snowmobile crash results in fatality Latest e-Edition Feb. 8, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
