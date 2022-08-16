Dilly green beans
Photo by Dean Morrill

Green beans was the only vegetable I liked or would eat when I was a kid. Unfortunately, mom didn’t make them every night, and there were many nights I was forced to eat corn, peas or potatoes. Yuck!

Today, green beans remain one of my favorites, but my palette has changed a lot. I now enjoy a lot of other veggies like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, cucumbers, peppers, squash, and even corn, peas and potatoes. And with a big garden, what else do I do with all those green beans I can only freeze so many bags of beans.

