Green beans was the only vegetable I liked or would eat when I was a kid. Unfortunately, mom didn’t make them every night, and there were many nights I was forced to eat corn, peas or potatoes. Yuck!
Today, green beans remain one of my favorites, but my palette has changed a lot. I now enjoy a lot of other veggies like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, cucumbers, peppers, squash, and even corn, peas and potatoes. And with a big garden, what else do I do with all those green beans I can only freeze so many bags of beans.
A few years ago I found a recipe for Dilly Green Beans, and since I make a lot of dill pickles, it seemed only right to add something else that stores well to the pantry. I adjusted the recipe to my own tasting, and I hope you try it.
Dilly Green Beans
Ingredients:
Green beans in uniform lengths. I leave the tips and stems onto keep them crisper.
4 quart canning jars washed with lids and rings in scalding water
1 clove garlic for each jar
½ tsp crushed dried hot red pepper for each jar
1 dill head or 1 tsp dill seed in each jar
5 cups 5 percent acidity vinegar
5 cups water
½ cup less 1 tbsp pickling salt
Place garlic, dried hot red pepper and dill in each jar.
Pack beans in jars, careful not to break them, with stems facing up.
Fill 7-quart canner three-quarters full with hot water and bring to a boil.
Heat water, vinegar and pickling salt together in a stock pot until it comes to a boil. Pour over beans, filling each jar to one-half inch from the top.
Put lids and rings on each jar and put in canner. Once the water starts to boil, process for 5 to 10 minutes, and then remove.
Wait a couple weeks before you enjoy the fruits of your labor.
