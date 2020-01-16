“Celebrating Agriculture,” the fifth annual Women in Ag Network Conference will be Feb. 4 at the Willmar Conference Center, 240 23rd Street SE.
This annual event will be a day of learning and networking for women involved in agriculture. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. with the conference program from 9:15 to 3:30 p.m.
Kim Bremmer, a nationally recognized agriculture speaker and founder of Ag Inspirations, will be the keynote speaker. Bremmer grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and was previously a dairy nutritionist for 15 years. She speaks around the country working to inspire farmers and represent the successes of American agriculture. She will be speaking about tangible steps farmers can take to positively move their farms and careers forward, even during difficult times in agriculture.
Breakout sessions will feature three diverse tracks for attendees to choose from, including personal development, financial management and soil and water quality. The day will end with a panel discussion, “Celebrating Innovators,” featuring local women in agriculture who have taken unique approaches in their areas of agriculture.
Conference pre-registration is required at z.umn.edu/2020WAGNConferenceReg. The early bird rate is $50 through Jan. 21. After that date, regular registration is $65 through Jan. 28. Late registration is $80 from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, if space allows. Students receive a special rate of $20. Refunds are available for cancellations through Jan. 28, and a $10 service fee will be charged. After Jan. 28, there will be no refunds.
The Women in Ag Network is a collaboration between University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota’s Farm Service Agency. For more information, visit z.umn.edu/WAGN. Contact Sarah Schieck Boelke at schi0466@umn.edu or (320) 235-0726 extension 2004, or Megan Roberts at meganr@umn.edu or (507) 389-6722 with questions.
