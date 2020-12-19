WILLMAR — “Building Bridges, Cultivating Connections,” the sixth annual Women in Ag Network Conference will be held virtually Feb. 3.
Even though the conference will be virtual, the event will be a day of learning and networking for women involved in agriculture. The conference will be from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Michele Payn, CSP will be the keynote speaker, with her presentation titled “Celebrating Agriculture.” Michele connects the people and science of food and farming as principal of Cause Matters Corp. She is known for being a community catalyst, a passionate advocate for global agriculture — and antagonizing people into action.
Breakout sessions will feature three diverse tracks for attendees to choose from, Bridging the Gap with Social Media, Cultivating Management Best Practices, and Connecting Farmers and Consumers through Marketing. The day will end with a panel discussion, “Direct Marketing: Taking it to the Next Level,” which will feature women who have taken marketing of their agriculture ventures to a completely new level.
Pre-registration is required to obtain the virtual link to the conference, as well as conference materials. To register visit z.umn.edu/WAGN2021ConferenceReg. Registration is $35, with a special rate of $15 for students. All who register by January 18 will receive a participant packet, and the first 50 registrations will receive Michele Payn’s “Food Bullying: How to Avoid Buying BS” book. Registration refunds are available for cancellations through Jan. 18, with a $10 service charge applied. After Jan. 18 there will be no refunds.
The Women in Ag Network is a collaboration between University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota’s Farm Service Agency. For more information, visit z.umn.edu/WAGNConference21
Contact Sarah Schieck Boelke at schi0466@umn.edu or Amber Roberts at AmberR@umn.edu or (218) 236-2009.
