BRAINERD — WonderTrek Children’s Museum, an emerging museum serving Region Five children, families and educators, announces the gift of two grant awards.
Wondertrek is the recipient of a $6,000 grant from the Brainerd Lions. The funds are designated for Wondertek Museum programs held at the Greater Minnesota Family Services located at the East Brainerd Mall. Wondertrek programs, offered twice weekly for the organizations early childhood program, are instrumental in developing emotional skills for successful behaviors and expectations in daycare and school settings.
The Greater Minnesota Family Services Early Childhood Program focuses on the mental health needs of children ages 0 to 5 and their families in the Head Start Center and the family home. Their SEED (Social Emotional Enrichment & Development) Centers emphasize the emotional and social development of the child while supplementing academic abilities.
Happy Dancing Turtle recently provided a $1,000 grant as a contribution toward the purchase of interactive equipment for WonderTrek’s pop-ups and onsite museum programs. The equipment includes “Big Blue Blocks,” which are large in size and suitable for both indoor and outdoor play. Within the last 18 months, WonderTrek Museum has offered Pop-Up museum experiences for children within the Region’s Five counties serving over 4,000 children.
“Happy Dancing Turtle is pleased to offer funding to support our region’s children to enjoy play, wonder, and exploration at WonderTrek. These ‘Big Blue Blocks’ are very compelling. They encourage building, imagination, and collaboration. Adults will have to refrain from playing with the blocks, too,” stated Quinn Swanson, Happy Dancing Turtle executive director. “Pop-up experiences with these blocks will give children and families an even deeper sense of the experiences they can expect from WonderTrek. We are excited to support confidence building, way-finding, and creativity that will come from play time with this interactive equipment.”
The WonderTrek Children’s Museum’s mission is to bring together the region’s children and families in shared experiences that are grounded locally and open to the wider world, with dynamic, material-rich environments, exhibits, events, and programs to engage children in the joy of play and the wonder of learning.
