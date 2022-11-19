The beautiful pine on Main Street, trees lit on every corner, fresh evergreen wreaths on the carriage lights and window displays set the scene for the holidays in downtown Park Rapids.

Enjoy hot cider, hot chocolate and other treats at the Yuletide Sampler from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday. Participating businesses host this annual event as a way to thank the community for their support all year and invite the start of your holiday shopping. Free will offerings from the Yuletide Sampler will be donated to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care.

