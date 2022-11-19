The beautiful pine on Main Street, trees lit on every corner, fresh evergreen wreaths on the carriage lights and window displays set the scene for the holidays in downtown Park Rapids.
Enjoy hot cider, hot chocolate and other treats at the Yuletide Sampler from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday. Participating businesses host this annual event as a way to thank the community for their support all year and invite the start of your holiday shopping. Free will offerings from the Yuletide Sampler will be donated to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care.
Then gather for the big event at 6 p.m. The Light of Hope for Hospice Care ceremony will be held during the Heartland Lakes Community tree lighting.
These great programs are in partnership with the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. The tree lighting ceremony is a celebration of life and memories.
This year’s event will honor the memory of Grant Nunn and Robert Pillsbury. By giving a gift in honor or in memory of a loved one, you are helping to bring individualized care to Hospice patients in our area. All donations are used locally. To donate online, please go to http://chisjh.org/foundation/light-of-hope/
In the spirit of the season, a Christmas carol sing-along, Santa’s arrival and the countdown to light the beautifully decorated Main Street tree complete the celebration.
All season, Park Rapids’ giant tree brightens Main Street on winter nights and stands as a symbol of small town cheer and good will, lighting the way to a New Year.
