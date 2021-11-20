Za’atar Spinach Artichoke Dip
8 ounces cream cheese softened
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup vegenaise or regular mayonnaise
10 ounces fresh spinach leaves, wilted, and squeezed dry
1-15 oz. can artichoke hearts, chopped and squeezed dry
1 yellow onion, julienned, and caramelized in saute pan in 1 T butter & 1 T olive oil
1 head garlic, roasted.
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. white pepper
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon honey
1 Tablespoon Za’atar spice
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup Gruyere cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice head of garlic 1/4 inch from the top so all the cloves are exposed. Drizzle garlic with olive oil and set cut side down on oven safe pan. A small cast iron pan works well.
Roast garlic in oven for 12-18 minutes, depending on the size of your garlic head. Remove from oven when garlic has become soft and lightly browned. Let cool and remove cloves from head and chop fine.
Julienne one yellow onion and saute in the butter and olive oil until caramelized. Set aside. Mix cream cheese, sour cream, vegenaise or mayo in food processor with the salt, white pepper, Za’atar, honey, and chopped roasted garlic until well blended. Remove from food processor and stir in the wilted and dried spinach and artichokes.
Finally stir in the cheese until well incorporated. Spray an oven safe dish and add the finished artichoke dip. Bake in a 350 degree oven until lightly brown, approximately 20 minutes.
