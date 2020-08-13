Pictured with the warrior backpacks are Kayla Strand, founder of the INDY Foundation, and Cole Young, development officer for Sanford Health Foundation. Photo submitted
Photo submitted

BEMIDJI — The I’m Not Done Yet (INDY) Foundation recently made a donation of warrior backpacks to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Joe Lueken Cancer Center patients.

A Minnesota-based non-profit organization, the INDY Foundation provides love, faith and financial support by directly supporting the cancer warriors and their families during their cancer journey.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments