Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, transmit approximately 1,200 cases of Lyme disease each year in Minnesota. Risks of contracting Lyme disease peak from mid-May through mid-July, although cases have been reported in Minnesota from February through November.
The risk of getting a tick-borne disease is small if the tick is removed soon after it becomes attached. Blacklegged ticks must remain attached for more than 36 hours in order to transmit Lyme disease, and about one day for the other diseases.
Although American dog ticks, also commonly referred to as “wood ticks,” are known to carry the disease organism that causes Rocky Mountain spotted fever, this disease is rarely encountered in Minnesota.
Brown dog ticks, the third species of ticks likely to be encountered in Minnesota, are not known to transmit diseases to humans, but may spread disease among dogs.
Why ticks bite
In order to survive, ticks must feed on blood to move into the next stage of development — from larva to nymph to adult. A female tick needs an additional blood meal to produce eggs.
A tick will take from 10 minutes to 2 hours to find a location to feed and to prepare the site.
A tick will remain attached to its host for several days, preparing the site, spitting in saliva, and sucking out the blood-meal.
How do I know if the tick that bit me has Lyme’s disease?
Carefully remove the tick and make note of its appearance. Only blacklegged ticks, or “deer ticks,” cause Lyme disease.
It can be helpful to write down information about the size of the tick, whether the tick was actually attached to the skin, if the tick was engorged (full of blood), how long the tick was attached, and the date of the tick bite. Correct identification of the tick and the information on the bite may aid your doctor in accurate diagnosis.
A tick that was not attached, was easy to remove, or just walking on the skin and still flat (not full of blood) when it was removed is highly unlikely to have transmitted Lyme disease or any other infection, since it had not yet taken a blood meal.
There is no benefit of blood testing for Lyme disease at the time of the tick bite; even people who become infected will not test positive until approximately two to six weeks after the tick bite.
From 3 to 30 days after a Lyme disease-infected tick bite, 70 to 80 percent of the people develop a red skin lesion that expands over a period of days to form a bright red ring up to 12 inches across with a clear center. (Sometimes the red rash does not have this central clearing.) The “bull’s-eye” rash may feel warm to the touch, but it is rarely itchy or painful.
Other symptoms at the onset may include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, malaise, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, or a sore throat.
Seek medical attention immediately if you develop any of the above symptoms and believe you may have been bitten by a blacklegged tick.
DIY tick prevention
• Apply tick repellents containing DEET or Duranon on clothes and shoes before entering wooded areas. Carefully follow label directions and use caution. Duranon is applied to clothing only and should not contact skin or eyes.
• Thoroughly inspect your body after being in a wooded area.
• Consult with veterinarian for pet treatment and recommendations.
• Keep your lawn mowed regularly.
• Cut vegetation near woodlands and along pathways.
• Trim back overhanging shrubs and trees.
• Remove leaf litter and plant debris in wooded and landscaped areas.
• Remove woodpiles and fallen tree stumps.
• Exterminate ticks’ natural hosts, such as mice and discourage deer, chipmunks, and other wildlife from coming into your yard.
For more information on ticks, please visit www.adamspestcontrol.com/ticks-resource-page.
Why proposed legislation could increase the risk of Lyme disease
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, “the number of reported cases of Lyme disease has been increasing, as evidenced by the median number of cases from 2009 through 2017. https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/reportable/dcn/sum18/lyme.html
In 2018, 950 confirmed Lyme disease cases (17 cases per 100,000 population) and an additional 591 probable cases (physician-diagnosed cases that did not meet clinical evidence criteria) were reported in Minnesota.
But proposed legislation — HF 718/DE2 amendment (Art. 5, Sec. 16) of HF 1076 — would allow Minnesota cities to ban the outdoor application of pesticides, including tick control products.
The professional structural pest control industry’s uses of pesticides immediately around structures are unlikely to harm pollinators. Adam’s Pest Control has the proper equipment and training to safely exterminate ticks. Adam’s technicians follow strict policies and procedures to carefully apply proven, EPA-registered products to all tick habitats and areas near tick “hot-spots” in a manner the minimizes impact on desirable pollinators.
Yet, Adam’s professional structural pest control services that protect public health and property would be severely hindered or banned by the proposed legislation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.