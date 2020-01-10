Youth Flavored Tobacco Use — Stats from FDA industry guidance, 2016-2017 PATH study

• 97 percent of current youth e-cigarette users had used a flavored e-cigarette in the past month.

• 70 percent say they use e-cigarettes “because they come in flavors I like.”

 

Youth Menthol Tobacco Use

• Seventy-one percent of African American youth smokers (ages 12 to 17) smoke menthol tobacco products. Source: Changes in the prevalence and correlates of menthol cigarette use in the USA, 2004-2014.

• Nationally, 57 percent of high school e-cigarette users use menthol or mint flavors. Source: 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey.

• In Minnesota, over a third (34.1 percent) of teen smokers smoke menthol cigarettes. Source: Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey 2017.

Meanwhile, 27.5 percent of adult smokers in Minnesota report smoking menthol cigarettes. Source: Minnesota Adult Tobacco Survey 2018.

 

Findings from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey

Percent of students who vaped e-cigarettes in past 30 days

• Grade 8: 11 percent (95 percent increase from 2016-2019)

• Grade 9: 16 percent (75 percent increase from 2016-2019)

• Grade 11: 26 percent (54 percent increase from 2016-2019)

