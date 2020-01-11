Pictured are dental hygenists (from left) Jackie Diekmann, Kayla Anderson, Jamie Roskamp and Kari Wood.
Photo submitted

Pederson Family Dental of Walker announces the winners of the Cavity Free Kids Club drawing. The winners are Wenonah Macke and Blake Orton, both of Walker. They each received a Sonicare Toothbrush. The winners were chosen from a drawing of more than 160 youth who had a “Cavity Free” exam at their hygiene visit. This drawing is held twice a year, with the next drawing June 30. Pederson Family Dental looks forward to seeing all those “Cavity Free” smiles! To make an appointment, call (218) 547-1851. Pictured are dental hygenists (from left) Jackie Diekmann, Kayla Anderson, Jamie Roskamp and Kari Wood.

