Pederson Family Dental of Walker announces the winners of the Cavity Free Kids Club drawing. The winners are Wenonah Macke and Blake Orton, both of Walker. They each received a Sonicare Toothbrush. The winners were chosen from a drawing of more than 160 youth who had a “Cavity Free” exam at their hygiene visit. This drawing is held twice a year, with the next drawing June 30. Pederson Family Dental looks forward to seeing all those “Cavity Free” smiles! To make an appointment, call (218) 547-1851. Pictured are dental hygenists (from left) Jackie Diekmann, Kayla Anderson, Jamie Roskamp and Kari Wood.
