The communities of Laporte and Benedict hosted a blood drive with Vitalant Aug. 30 at Lakeport Township Hall that helped collect a total of 36 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 37 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 32 individuals were able to donate. A total of four donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) that collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Jessica Malterud, who coordinated the drive, and the Laporte-Benedict Lions that sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive including Marcel Noyes.
Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Each day in this region to keep up with patient needs including preemies, surgery patients, accident victims and those battling cancer, 250 volunteer blood donors are needed daily.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points! The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held on: December 14.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health.
