Laporte High School hosted a blood drive with Vitalant March 23 that helped collect a total of 33 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 30 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 26 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive. A total of six donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were six people who volunteered for the first time.

